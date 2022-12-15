Avatar: The Way of Water is making some waves in cinema. Another magnificent creation from the great mind of James Cameron is finally gracing our shores, and some people don’t seem too happy with it. This isn’t a massive surprise because many people initially had a problem with Avatar. Still, it turned out to be a beautiful movie far before its time. The subsequent films are already in the works, and Henry Cavill might be in the next Avatar film.

RELATED: Following News Of Henry Cavill’s Exit, The Witcher Fans Threaten To Boycott

Rumour Has It Henry Cavill Will Be In Avatar 4

New rumours are swirling around that Henry Cavill might join James Cameron in his next Avatar movie. The rumour is that he has been cast in Avatar 4, which is rumoured to have already filmed its first act. The rumour came from Giant Freakin Robot after Cavill was spotted attending the premiere event for Avatar: The Way of Water in London. He attended with his girlfriend, sporting a brand-new beard.

Cavill is known for being a big sci-fi and fantasy fan, so it wouldn’t be too far-fetched for him to now be involved in one of the biggest sci-fi franchises of all time. Of course, there is also the possibility that this is just a colossal conclusion that has been jumped to, considering that Cavill is a UK-based actor. He might have just been invited to the premiere because of his love for sci-fi.

There is already a rough release date set for Avatar 4 in 2026. In fact, there is a rough release date for the next three Avatar movies, 3 coming out in 2024, 4 coming out in 2026, and 5 set for 2028. Of course, none of these dates is set in stone, but the time it takes for James Cameron to push out these movies is getting less and less every time.

Rumours about Marvel

There have even been reports of rumours that Cavill was in talks with Marvel about jumping ship to their side instead of staying with DC Studios. However, many people thought this was why he decided to leave The Witcher, so it’s clear he is working on something big.

Avatar: The Way of Water

The long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water is finally opening this week. Directed by the legendary James Cameron, who was behind the last Avatar, the film is on track to open to around $175 to $200 million, with a half-billion worldwide debut.

The Rotten Tomatoes score is already in for some critics and audiences seeing the film. Most negative reviews align with the reviews for the movie released in 2009. Some people appreciate only some of the hard work that goes into these movies.

With news that Henry Cavill has been dropped as Superman in the DCU, let’s hope these rumours are true and we get to see him in the new Avatar movies.

RELATED: 11 Celebrity Gamers: Henry Cavill, Robin Williams, Vin Diesel & More

Would you like to see Henry Cavill in the next Avatar movie?