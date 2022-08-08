Daredevil actress Rosario Dawson might have let slip in a recent interview that The Punisher will be returning through Disney+.

Rosario Dawson landed the role of Claire Temple in Daredevil in 2014 and has reprised her role as the character in all the other Defender-verse shows that were originally on Netflix and have since moved to Disney+ like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders. Much like DC has its ‘Arrowverse’ which included the DC shows on The CW, the Defender-verse are an interconnected series from Marvel.

Surprisingly, Claire Temple never made an appearance in The Punisher, despite the show being canonically part of the Defender-verse.

During Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo while speaking about her role as Claire Temple, Trance actress may have let slip that The Punisher will be getting revisited by Disney+ following news that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will return for a reboot series for Daredevil: Born Again.

Rosario Dawson Let Slip

In a video of the moment shared to Twitter thanks to @QboweTakes, after being asked about her character Dawson casually states that Marvel will be doing The Punisher ‘again’ and that she is hopeful her character will have a chance to star in the series, as she never got the chance while the series was on Netflix.

“I found out yesterday that The Punisher was happening again, so I feel like it’s my second chance, because it was the only one of the shows that I wasn’t in, and I love Jon Bernthal. So, let’s all make it happen collectively, guys.”

Is The Punisher Finally Coming To Disney+?

There is no official news of the revival, however, most fans have been hoping for news about a ‘revival’ since the rest of the shows made the move from Netflix to Disney+, and this is the most promising sign they have had in ages that it might finally be happening.

Lead actor for The Punisher Jon Bernthal is not yet confirmed to be working on any projects with Disney+, although he has teased in the past that he would love to revisit the role, under the condition that Disney Plus wouldn’t want his version of Frank Castle to be watered down to be more suitable for their usual audiences.

Bernthal discussed the experience with The Hollywood Reporter, saying:

“So I was really grateful, respectful and weary of the places where that role took me and the world in which I had to live in. That being said, that’s where that character needs to be. It needs to be a level of darkness. I think if there’s any let-up on that character, you do a disservice to the character, to every iteration of the character, to every comic book that’s come before, and to all the unbelievable fans of the character. This character means so much to people in the military. So like I said before, It’s not about whether you do the character; it’s about whether you can do it right, and I’m only interested in doing it right.”

The Punisher is a darker lens into Marvel than what fans are used to, and it’s important that that darkness is preserved in respect for the character and the comics, so if they do carry the character over, let’s hope he is carried over in his entirety.

Tell us, are you excited about The Punisher revival on Disney Plus?