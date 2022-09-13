Could the end of Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto 5 be in sight? Some fans believe so.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of the most popular games that have ever been made. I remember a time when you mentioned that you were a gamer, the first thing that people assumed was that you had naturally played the infamous Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5) it was so popular and well-known (especially by parents concerned about the violent video game). It should come as no surprise that it is one of the highest-grossing video games that have ever hit the market, second only to Minecraft.

The game has enjoyed a lifespan going on nine years with constant support from its developers, Rockstar Games, an online community that has very few rivals in the gaming world, as well as adaptations for three generations of consoles and even PC. The game was first released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 back in 2013 (with its online counterpart GTA Online launching just two weeks later), and unlike many games which are locked to the consoles that they were first released on, have been optimized and released on almost every platform since then.

Although many agree that Grand Theft Auto 5 is a brilliant game, and that it deserves its place close to the top of the hierarchy, it is time to lay it to rest and hopefully make way for a successor.

The Heir to the Throne

One door closes so that another can open. There have been no official announcements or leaks suggesting that Rockstar are laying down or ending GTA 5 so that they can pick up GTA 6, but fans are hopeful, and rumours have been floating around that the game has been in development since 2014, a mere year after its predecessor was released.

Rockstar has a reputation for being extremely tight-lipped about their projects and has even moved into the realm of censoring Twitch Chat by banning the words GTA 6 so that viewers can’t talk about the next instalment for the franchise. There have been supposed leaks about information regarding the game such as where it will be set and the news that it will have a female protagonist for the first time in GTA history, but nothing is official just yet.

Time To Say Goodbye

In a recent report from PCGamesN, who have been watching Rockstar’s website closely, it seems that Rockstar is getting ready to put one of their most lucrative games ever down so that they can work towards another. The studio recently published the game’s credits on their website along with a “thank you” letter to anyone and everyone who has been involved with and supported the project since its initial release in 2013.

Credits only really role at the end of a game, movie or TV show, so, logically, fans would immediately jump to the conclusion that this means the end for GTA 5 is nigh. With the anniversary of the game’s release coming up on the 17th of September, it seems fitting that they are getting ready to say goodbye at such a commemorative time.

Nothing has been made official just yet, and Rockstar has not announced that they are ending or dropping Grand Theft Auto 5 yet, but all signs are pointing to yes. Stay tuned for more updates from the studio possibly on the horizon.

Tell us, do you think it’s time for Rockstar to end Grand Theft Auto 5?