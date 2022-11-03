The Iron Man actor is famous for taking on amazing roles like Dr Doolittle, his role in Tropic Thunder and of course his long and amazing stint in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After playing a hero for so many years, it seems that his fans would love to see him taking on the role of the polar opposite, and playing a villain. Let’s be honest, Robert Downey Jr. would make a fantastic Lex Luthor in the DCEU.

RELATED: It Looks Like Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man Might Return Afterall

Robert Downey Jr. and His New Look

It seems there is nothing this actor won’t do to get into his next character. Robert Downey Jr. just shared a video on his Instagram of his latest transformation for the character he will be playing for HBO Max’s upcoming series, The Sympathizer.

In the video, he says to his kids that he really doesn’t want to have to wear a bald cap, so he needs his kids to shave his head for him. What ensues is a cute video of his kids shaving his head for him, followed by one of his children turning the back of his head into a Halloween pumpkin. Quite adorable.

Of course, the Tony Stark actor can pull off any look, and with his new shaved head, there have been a lot of comparisons to whom he should play next with his brand-new look. A lot of bald characters, heroes and villains come to mind, but one of the main thoughts is that Robert Downey Jr. would make a perfect Lex Luthor.

With his ability to take on any role, his performance as Lex Luthor would be amazing, and the funny thing is that he almost did.

RELATED: Marvel Accused Of Stealing Iron Man Costume Designs

He Almost Was Lex Luthor

Before the thought of the Man of Steel came into being, Joseph McGinty Nichol, fondly referred to as McG in Hollywood, was working on a Superman movie, even before Superman Returns.

The Superman movie was to be called Flyby (yikes), and a young J.J. Abrams was supposedly working on the project as the screenwriter, so despite the title, it might have been a good movie if it ever came into being. The movie never went through because McG and Warner Bros. couldn’t come to an agreement on where they should shoot the movie. WB had their heart set on filming in Australia (where Returns was eventually filmed) but because of McG’s intense fear of flying, he didn’t want to leave New York.

McG chatted with The Playlist recently about the movie that never came to fruition. “We had Robert Downey Jr. locked up to be Lex Luthor, which I think would have been extraordinary. Ironically, we liked Henry Cavill a lot, but we hadn’t cast him yet. J.J. wrote the script, and we got that to a really good place in the end, but I’m to blame for [the film not happening].”

With Henry Cavill returning to the DC universe as Superman, we never know what might come next for the villains of his universe. With things currently being reset in the DCU, Robert Downey Jr. might just get another shot at playing Lex Luthor.

RELATED: Bruce Willis Would Have Been An Amazing Lex Luthor In An Injustice Movie

Would you like to see Robert Downey Jr. as Lex Luthor?