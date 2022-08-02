After years of following the fastest man alive, CW’s The Flash will finally reach the finish line and end with season 9, which could mark the end of the Arrowverse altogether.

DC’s Arrow on The CW birthed the Arrowverse, a TV superhero universe running parallel to the DC movie universe, and since its finale in 2020, it doesn’t look like the rest of the Arrowverse will survive much longer either.

When Arrow ended, both Supergirl and Black Light announced their final seasons shortly after, and unfortunately, the other two DC superhero series running at the time Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow were cancelled by The CW.

With its eighth season, The Flash became the longest-running Arrowverse series with its 171 episodes, beating Arrow which ended off in its eighth season with 170 episodes.

Now its ninth season has been announced for early 2023 with 13 more episodes, and marks the end of the series and probably the end of the Arrowverse with it.

Grant Gustin as Barry Allen

Grant Gustin debuted as Barry Allen in the second season of Arrow and quickly received his spinoff series, The Flash.

The series followed his life as a superhero after he was struck by lightning in a freak storm caused by an exploding particle accelerator, which put him in a coma. Months later, CSI Investigator Barry Allen wakes up to find that he has incredible speed, allowing him to move through Central City like an unseen guardian angel and he takes up the mantle as the city’s protector.

The Flash enjoyed high viewership during the first couple of seasons, but nothing can last forever. The series’ viewership was in a constant state of decline, however, despite this it has always stayed among the highest-rated series on The CW. But high ratings do not make up for low viewership and The CW can ignore it no longer.

So it makes total sense that The Flash is ending with season 9.

The Flash Final Season

After playing the titular hero throughout all eight seasons of The Flash including all guest appearances in the other Arrowverse shows, Gustin extended his contract for one final season. It appears that the actor is finally tired of the red suit.

The CW gave final seasons with proper conclusions to Arrow, Supergirl, and Black Lightning and with an official ending to The Flash announced, it’s more than likely that this series will be given the same. Unfortunately, Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow were cancelled without receiving a finale, leaving them on cliffhangers which did not sit well with fans.

The Flash, Superman and Lois and Stargirl are the only superhero shows that remain standing on The CW, and The Flash has been announced to be dropping from their ranks. Although the Arrowverse appears to be ending, fear not.

DC and The CW still seem to be keen on new superhero series as Gotham Knights is set to premiere its first season in the future, bolstering the ranks of the few remaining superhero shows.

Don’t miss The Flash’s final season (season 9) coming to The CW in early 2023.

How do you feel about the end of The Flash and the rest of the Arrowverse?