Although Wakanda lost its King, Black Panther 2 is still a top priority for Marvel Studios – but Rihanna is not going to be a part of it.

On Monday, rumours that the musician was set to join the cast of the Black Panther sequel started circulating online.

Those rumours have since proved to be unfounded.

The claim originated from some misinformation on Google. So if you typed Black Panther 2 into the search engine, Rihanna was listed alongside familiar names like Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke.

While this proves that you shouldn’t believe everything you read online, it’s easy to see why the false reports spread like wildfire. The Grammy award winner is best known for her music but is also an accomplished actress. Her film credits include Battleship, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Guava Island, and Ocean’s 8.

Production on Black Panther 2 is set to begin in early 2021, with Ryan Coogler returning to write and direct the sequel. But due to the death of Chadwick Boseman, the script had to be completely rewritten and not much is known about the newest version of the film.

Some fans have speculated that Letitia Wright’s character Shuri will take on the mantle left behind by her fictional brother, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Many of the stars from the first movie will be returning, but it will be difficult as they are still grappling with the loss of their colleague and friend.

Black Panther 2 has been tentatively scheduled for a 2022 release.