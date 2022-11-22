Rick and Morty has a habit of being very strange and the same can be expected for the last few episodes of season 6. Roiland is particularly excited about these last few episodes and the characters that might be appearing. Let’s look at the upcoming episodes of Rick and Morty and what they have in store for their audiences.

Rick and Morty is an adult animated series that follows Rick, an alcoholic mad scientist with a habit of making extremely poor decisions before he stops to think about the consequences of his actions, and his grandson Morty as they go on numerous interdimensional adventures and get themselves into all sorts of trouble along the way. The series was developed from a parody film of Back to the Future that Justin Roiland (the voice of Rick and Morty) created and has since run for almost six seasons, with the 6th in the process of releasing the rest of its episodes after being on a hiatus.

An Unexpected Cameo

When discussing the upcoming episodes in season 6 of Rick and Morty, Roiland got really excited and said:

“I want to say there’s a really cool, and probably unexpected (cameo). We go back to something we did in season 4. No, season 3? Was it season 3? I can’t remember what season it was. Well, I don’t even want to say because I don’t want to spoil it.” “I don’t know if it’s like a surprise or not but there’s a character that comes back that I don’t think many people are expecting to come back it’s f***ing crack and coil, and it’s a really, really, really crazy episode and I’m very excited for that.”

Fans started theorizing about which characters might be making a comeback and many were pleasantly surprised when they saw who Rick and Morty were facing off against in their most recent wacky adventure in episode 7. The character’s eventual defeat makes about as much sense as every previous episode of Rick and Morty.

Even More Chaos

Rick and Morty has never been a particularly normal show, getting progressively more wacky and strange over the years, but that’s why people enjoy it. While the 7th episode of season 6 was plenty chaotic, there’s even more chaos awaiting fans in the next few episodes including a bunch of random characters that Rick and Morty have to deal with (that Rick really doesn’t want to deal with) and an unexpected gift that has some interesting consequences.

Fans can be sure that there will be plenty of references throughout the rest of the series, not just to previous seasons but to media outside of the show itself (like Space Jam and The Dark Knight Rises). So be sure to keep your eyes wide for the brief moments of hilarity that are bound to make an appearance.

The next episode of Rick and Morty season 6 is set to release on the 27th of November.

Who else will be making an appearance in this season 6 of Rick and Morty?