While the movie has been on the circuit for a couple of months, the Filipino film Rewind is proving to be a smashing box office hit, breaking records in the Philippines and worldwide. Let’s find out what is so special about Rewind.

Rewind (2023)

Rewind is a beautiful romantic drama with an exciting twist. Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, a couple in real life, star as John and Mary Nuñez, respectively, a loving couple who fall into trouble later in life.

Although the couple has been in love their entire life, starting out as childhood friends and marrying early, their lives diverged when John’s priorities changed, putting strain on their relationship. The strain is was leads to a tragic accident that ends up taking Mary’s life.

Bereft with sorrow and not knowing what to do, divine intervention allows John to go back in time, fix his mistakes, and live a second life appreciating the woman he loves, knowing the heartbreak that follows when he knows she is gone.

The movie was directed by Mae Cruz Alviar and written by Joel Mercado and Enrico C. Santos. Along with the loving couple that drives the plot forward, the cast also includes Ariel Ureta as Hermie, Chamyto Aguedan as Dennis, Coney Reyes as Leonora, Ina Feleo as Aurora, Jordan Lim as Austin Nuñez, Joross Gamboa as Lucas, Lito Pimentel as Nestor, Pama Pamorada as Hannah, Pepe Herrera as Lods, Sue Ramirez as Vivian Pastrana, and Via Antonio as Bridgette.

Box Office Explosion

Rewind came out the gate pretty strong, starting with a $1M budget that Dantes and Rivera invested their own personal finds into. No one could have anticipated the financial success and love that the film would be met with.

It wasn’t long before Rewind broke local box office records, crossing the $16M mark. This makes it the highest-grossing Filipino film in history and the first Filipino film to cross that threshold.

The top three highest-grossing Filipino films in history have all come from Star Cinema, the production company behind Rewind. The movie is seconded by Hello, Love, Goodbye (2019) and The Howls of Us (2019). The list of accolades doesn’t end there; it is also the third highest-grossing film in the Philippines alone, beaten only by Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.

As days turned into weeks and months, the demand for the movie became so high that it had an extended theatrical release that slowly expanded from country to country and didn’t stop anytime soon.

As a gorgeous display of the emotional power and culture of the Philippines, Rewind is heartwarming, not only because of its premise but also because of seeing these brilliant stars shining and getting the recognition they deserve.

Why Does Everyone Love Rewind?

While it could be argued that Rewind is just a beautiful movie, there are two big reasons why this movie is doing so well. First of all, the movie lives out a fantasy that many in this life wish they could have: going back in time and fixing the mistake that caused them to lose the one they loved the most, whether that was a small mistake or a devastating loss.

Secondly, the chemistry that the real-life relationship between Dantes and Rivera brought to the screen pushed the plot along in a way that wouldn’t have been possible without the genuine love that the two share. Rewind became a passion project for them, not only putting their hearts on their sleeves in the movie but also pouring their own funds into it to immortalize it. The incredible love and commitment behind this movie have translated so beautifully that the film is continuing to capture hearts worldwide.

