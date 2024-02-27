Summary:

The release of Tekken 8 is a nostalgic hit. I recall spending hours of gameplay as a kid after being absolutely blown away by the game when it first launched on PlayStation all those years ago. It delivered insane excitement and was the envy of my brother, and even now, we often reminisce about how he cheated when he could never beat me. As the reigning champ in the family, I naturally had to test my skills with the new Tekken 8.

The Story Mode

In the Tekken universe, it is six months after the events of Tekken 7. Although there is zero context if you haven’t played the previous games, it does add some value to knowing what has happened leading up to the events in Tekken 8. We are taken through story mode from the point of view of Jin Kazama, our titular protagonist. Kazuya Mashima shows up immediately, and we are thrust into gameplay almost immediately. Both of them take their alternate ‘devil form’, and the battle ensues.

As we are going through the gameplay – in tournament-style battles – we are introduced to a new character, Reina, whose origins are unknown, as are her motivations. During the tournament, Jin notices Reina’s fighting style, the Mashima style. This initially piques your interest more so than Jin’s story. It is a journey of discovery for Jin, going back to his origins, with some familiar faces along the way.

Kuzuya takes on Azazel at the Iron Fist tournament and absorbs his powers, making him more powerful. This gives the other fighters pause as Kazuya is given a new, more sinister form. Making light work of the characters left behind, Jin fixes his new problem as he is the only hope for defeating Kazuya/Azazel’s new devil form.

As the story continues, we end up on a battlefield for some reason. This is where the dialogue takes a nosedive. This isn’t the worst thing, but it does make you cringe at times. The battle mode gives you the opportunity to fight with different characters, thus really putting your skills to the test. Unfortunately, there isn’t much of a test to speak of here, as opponents are quite easily defeated.

There is also a minor glitch while you are on the battlefield. The NPCs can often become transparent. This does confuse you a little as you try to engage your next opponent to move on to the next, only for them to disappear and leave you reeling for a few seconds before being prompted to continue. This, then, leads you towards the end scenes, where you are surrounded by soldiers at this point. As the trope goes, the battle is won by the “good guys”. However, we are left on a bit of a cliffhanger with one of the characters, which seems like a set-up for the next Tekken iteration.

A Sense of Home

Having lost a few years over the various titles, it wasn’t hard to adjust to playing on the Xbox console some 20 years later. While this is a completely different game from the original PS1 in terms of gameplay, it still manages to feel familiar.

The fighting style hasn’t changed much, however, adding to the element of nostalgia for many. Although plenty of new features are included, such as the arcade lounge, Tekken 8 also brings back classics like Tekken Bowl. Character designs have been upgraded, giving a realistic look/feel up to the point where the pores are visible.

There is also the addition of “Heat mode” and “Rage”, which enhances attacks in-game. This is alerted to you by the blue bar below the vitality bar. Vitality can be raised, which was an endless irritant for me. Just as I was beating my opponent, their vitality would be raised just to extend the fight.

Otherwise, the gameplay is smooth and cohesive. I also didn’t have any lag while playing online, which is a huge bonus.

Searching the official Instagram of Tekken, the votes are in: “please, bring back Eddy”. There isn’t a single argument against this obvious snub. The critics would also like the addition of the “Tekken tag” as an option for in-game play, which would enhance online battles. As a Howarang stan, the introduction of Hector Chevalier (voiced by Vincent Cassal) as a character was unmatched. Armed with a gun and a katana, the spy is like a French James Bond, only more realistic.

Online discourse has called into question the in-game purchases. This is a continuous trend with modern games. But honestly, this is just a niggly fact, and if you want to be angry about it, you will be angry.

Conclusion

Tekken 8 is a strong offering from Bandai Namco. The world feels lived-in, and this adds to the anxiousness that comes when you actually invest in the game. Happily, my controller survived and wasn’t flung at the wall with vitality being restored. The story is beautifully illustrated, although the dialogue is a bit clunky at times. This, however, is not a deal breaker. Overall, I was hooked and can’t wait to go back to replay so I can retain my title as family Tekken Champion.

To date, Tekken 8 has sold over 2 million copies within a month of its release, playing on those nostalgic notes. The game is a clear winner!