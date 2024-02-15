Summary:

MEGA Construx has released a new set called MEGA Pokémon Motion Pikachu, which features motion elements.

The set includes detailed designs of Pikachu, including its iconic electrical tail, brown and black striping, red cheeks, and round eyes.

The set also includes a rocky path terrain with foliage and rocks, which sits on a bed of gears for added movement.

Mattel’s bricking building alternative has eked out a respectable portion of the market in recent years. Its MEGA Construx sets have brought joy to eager builders, myself included, thanks to their interactive sets and building experience. With plenty of hours from the Tesla Cybertruck build in 2022, I was excited about the latest collaborative release, the MEGA Pokémon Motion Pikachu.

You may have noticed the slight name change in the title. The brand has switched from the full MEGA Construx labelling to MEGA <<Insert Brand Here>>. In this case, the MEGA Pokémon has a range of sets, from the various characters to props and environments. The sets also range from basic with 20+ bricks to mega constructions of over 1,600 bricks. However, that’s nowhere near the impressive MEGA Masters Of the Universe Snake Mountain set with over 3,800 bricks. That said, the MEGA Pokémon Motion Pikachu brings an element to the building experience that isn’t often available on many building sets – motion.

Design

The MEGA Construx sets have been known for their detailing, not just from an outward appearance but also in critical areas, such as movement and associated features. That’s no different with the Motion Pikachu. Not only does it look like the vibrant Pikachu character that we know and love, but it also intrigues viewers with its movement and positioning features.

In terms of the detailing, there is also a lot there. This includes the iconic electrical tail design, a mix of brown and black striping, red cheeks and round eyes. It also features the electrical sparks with which the character is associated. These are removable and can be added in different configurations while adding an action element while posing.

RELATED: MEGA Construx Tesla Cybertruck Review – Own the Future

Over and above the Pikachu character design, there is also the surrounding terrain – a rocky path. This is comprised of a mix of foliage and rocks. The foliage sits on a bed of gears, which add to the overall movement of the set.

Lastly, the entire building sits atop a ‘concrete’ base. The base is essential to construction, housing the internal mechanics, the terrain and the ‘pillars’ supporting Pikachu. The grey aesthetic contrasts against the bright yellow character colours and the green foliage, stabilising the build and the aesthetics.

Construction Experience

1 of 6 - +

Much building time is required with ju much building time is required. Again, it’s not as daunting as some of the many other sets I’ve built, including the Tesla Cybertruck with its 3,000+ bricks. Be that as it may, it took me about a week of daily evening building to get the job done. In total, it took me roughly between six and seven hours to fully complete. However, it was not as straightforward a build as I would have hoped.

If you’re familiar with the MEGA Construx bricks, they’re a lot tighter than other building bricks toys. While this does make for a much more secure fit, it does take its toll on your fingertips. Considering that I was doing this on continuous evenings, my fingers were pretty worn by the end of it. Thankfully, the joy of completing the build and seeing it in motion masked much of the rawness my fingertips were experiencing. The final parts of the build were also not as harsh as the first 80%.

Plenty of discovery moments during the build also felt very satisfying. It created mini checkpoints to keep you motivated about the end product without giving too much away before hitting the 50% mark.

Despite the many highs during the MEGA Pokémon Motion Pikachu build, there were also a few negative aspects. While the base was relatively easy to build and posed no challenges, things kicked up a gear with the addition of Pikachu’s body atop the ‘pillars.’ The first issue I had was piecing the two sides of the torso together, which required the tail to fit in between before closing.

However, the fit was far too tight and required many connecting bricks and rods to be interconnected. This meant that I had to exert a lot of pressure on the sides to get the fit lined up and into position. This caused a few of the bricks to fall off, the most frustrating of which was the tail, held in place by a single brick protrusion, squeezed between the two sides. Once it fell off, I had to attempt to remove the sides again, reconnecting the tail and proceeding with much more caution while holding the tail in place for extra security.

Overall, while there were challenges to be had quite frequently during the build, mainly due to the tightly fitting bricks and compact design, it was still quite a joyful experience. The difficulty level adds more satisfaction in getting it done correctly in the end, especially when you consider all the moving parts that are impacted by each fitting.

RELATED: MEGA Construx Masters of the Universe Havoc Staff Review

MEGA Pokémon Motion Pikachu Features

Many of the features come as a result of the motion element of the set. As the title informs the buyer, the MEGA Pokemon Motion Pikachu is all about motion. And it doesn’t disappoint.

There are elements of motion across the design. Each of the four feet moves, the head and tail bob slightly, while the torso holds all of this together while offering its level of movement. The Pikachu movement is that of a running character, with its short feet and agile body, as depicted in the cartoon. The movement seems relatively simple if you’re observing the result, but knowing everything about its internals, you have a more appreciative overall view.

The hind legs are connected on opposite sides, moving back and forth with the exact positioning and range of movement. The same applies to the front legs. It may be nitpicky on my part, but it isn’t an accurate portrayal of the creature’s movement (if you consider it similar to that of a small dog). However, it’s not a train smash, as it depicts the motion quite well.

The head and tail also have subtle movement, but not as apparent as the legs—instead, they move slightly in the opposite direction of the torso. If you go through the motion slowly, you won’t pick it up as quickly, but you can easily see this movement by winding it up through a few cycles at pace.

In addition to this, the terrain also moves underneath Pikachu off to the side. A bed of foliage cycles through what I can only describe as a train track approach. This reminds me of the early Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone. Unlike most of the other parts of the build, the foliage is loose by comparison. If you’re not careful, any amount of pressure on the tracks could snap it, resulting in you having to open the front portion of the base to refit it.

The hand-activated crank on the right-hand side of the base triggers all moving elements. This links internally to a set of gears. The simplest of these is linked to the train tracks for the foliage. The second gear is much bigger, linked to the large ‘pillar’ that runs from the base into the torso.

Further, each of the parts within Pikachu’s torso is linked to this ‘pillar’ to initiate its motion. This is incredibly well-designed, considering the legs, head, tail and torso seem to be operating separately, all connected.

The last aspect to discuss, although relatively simple, is its ears. While it doesn’t move with the crank operation, it can be moved around to your liking with a ball joint. You can pin back its ears or have them stand straight up, as well as each separately.

Is the MEGA Pokémon Motion Pikachu Worth Your Money?

In short, yes. Very much, yes. Despite the difficulties during certain aspects of the build, it was enjoyable, nonetheless. The motion characteristics add a level of intrigue and creativity and can also strike a pose of your choosing when not in use. Users can use the crank to twist until they find the perfect position and then leave it on the mantle for display.

At a price of R1,295, it’s relatively inexpensive. The price point is quite reasonable, with many of the toy brick sets over R2,000 with a similar number of bricks and sizes. Given the aspects of its motion features, it’s an excellent buy in the end.