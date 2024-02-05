Summary:

Every time we’re introduced to a brand we know little to nothing about, there will always be some hint of scepticism. This is no different with Burtone. I was pleasantly surprised when the Burtone Fold Wireless Headphones came my way as it seemed as an oddity at first glance. I was particularly interested in the fact that it was so compact, owing to the fold capability.

The headphones were originally intended for my husband, but I quickly commandeered them upon unboxing. The Burtone Fold instantly became my go-to headphones because of their ease of use and great sound. Comfort is always a priority when it comes to headphones, and this cannot be stressed enough. As far as the Burton Fold is concerned, the two boxes of quality and comfort are easily checked. Interestingly enough, while doing my research, I was surprised to see that the Burtone Fold was sold out online on almost every website – a hint at its capabilities and affordability.

Setup So Easy, Your Granny Could Do It

Let me preface everything by saying that I am technologically challenged, however, that was no issue as the headphones were easy to set up. I linked the Burtone Fold both to my laptop and my smartphone with ease. This is a big plus, as I often struggle to get going to the gym without my music or a podcast, and the easy return pairing makes it super convenient.

Design and Comfort

The Burton Fold headphones are made of robust matte black plastic yet are lightweight. I am ashamed to admit that I dropped them many times, but they survived without any scratches or damage.

The soft cushion earcups covered in faux leather fit comfortably over the ears. As with most headphones, they are extendable, with cushioning at the top of the headband covered in the same faux leather. They’re comfortable enough that I have fallen asleep with them on the odd occasion.

The folding mechanism is a key component of the design, making the device compact and easy to store and carry.

Burtone Fold Specifications and Performance

As with all reviews, the specifications and performance are why you came here. The headphones boast a speaker frequency of 20Hz and a battery capacity of 250mAH. Although they have a charging time of 2.5 hours, they come with 8 hours of playtime and 2.5 hours of talk time, as stated on the box. However, the user manual states 8 hours of talk time, which is close to the actual tests.

The headphones connect via Bluetooth v5.0 enabled with a 10m range (without obstruction) but do come with a 3.5 aux cable if needed. The Burtone Fold comes with an SD card slot, which is a welcome surprise for those still clinging to their old high school playlists. The sleek minimalist design includes controls situated on the left earcup that are easy to differentiate when you are being active.

The headphones are touted as an entry-level pair but give off a midrange feel in sound and quality. The Fold is equipped with 40mm stereo speakers, which work well. The bass is primarily located in the left speaker, elevating the sound. The bass quality is quite decent while not being overblown.

When tested at the highest volume, there was very little distortion, which is impressive for the tier in which it is placed. That said, there is a bit of external vibration when the sound is at its highest levels.

Are the Burtone Fold Wireless Headphones Worth It?

Critically asking, are you getting bang for your buck? Yes, you are. The Burtone Fold are comfortable everyday headphones that are easy to store or just wear around your neck. They are compact and compatible with most devices. On the downside, I can only point to 2.5 hours of charging time, which is quite long (but I’m nitpicking).

If you’re in the market for headphones and are on a budget, the Burtone Fold is worth investing in. Midrange headphone quality at an entry-level price tag. It also comes with a one-year limited warranty as standard, making it a safe purchase on top of it all.