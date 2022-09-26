Since becoming popular in the late 80s to early 90s, point-and-click style games have always been a staple on the gaming market. A series that has dominated that genre is the Monkey Island franchise. They have released 6 games in total, their latest instalment, Return to Monkey Island, rising to the ranks of one of the most popular video games released this year.

Return to Monkey Island marks the first completely new Monkey Island game since Tale of Monkey Island in 2009. The story centres around Guybrush once again as he tries to uncover the secret of Monkey Island, telling his son the story of his previous adventures to find the true secret of Monkey Island that hasn’t been solved for the last 32 years.

Excitingly, this edition of the game features the return of one of the original creators, Rob Gilbert, who worked on the first two games. After the first two, he ended up leaving LucasArts (the company that developed the first four games) and was then excluded from the creative team on the rest of the games leading up to this one.

It should come as no surprise then that the plot of Return to Monkey Island picks up after the events of Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge, which was the last of the games Gilbert was involved in. Despite picking up there, the game does not contradict any of the canon that was established in the games that followed the second rendition. As a fan himself, Gilbert didn’t want to step on the toes of fans who had enjoyed the games that he wasn’t involved in, but rather to finish what he had started.

Unfortunately, Return to Monkey Island is said to be the final instalment of the long-running franchise, and for some long-time fans, it will be impossible to say farewell.

One of the Highest-Rated Video Game Releases of 2022

Return to Monkey Island is currently one of the highest-rated new video game releases of 2022, with a score of 90 for the top critic average and a 100% critic recommendation rate.

Surprisingly, as far as ratings go, Return to Monkey Island is part of the 90s club, sharing space with Elden Ring and fellow point-and-click adventure game NORCO. While ratings may fluctuate as time goes on, due to the overwhelmingly positive response to the game it is unlikely that the game will fall very far from its current perch.

The Franchise

The Monkey Island franchise has been one of the longest-running point-and-click adventure game franchises on the market and has also been one of the most highly rated throughout its release history. The first game, The Secret of Monkey Island came out in 1990, and the series has been praised for its puzzles, writing, story, and interesting characters throughout all of its games.

All of the Monkey Island games generally follow the misadventures of the hapless Guybrush Threepwood as he endeavours (and struggles) to become the most notorious pirate in the whole Caribbean. To do this, he must defeat the evil plans of the undead pirate, Captain LeChuck, all while trying to win the heart of Governor Elaine Marley. Each game has its unique plot, but they usually revolve around the mysterious Monkey Island and a new aspect of its impenetrable secrets.

Many fans were upset by the drastic change in Return to Monkey Island‘s art style, as it was so severely different from the previous renditions. This was an artistic choice made by Gilbert and fans were so upset and verbally abusive that he ended up shutting down his personal blog in response. The art style seems not to have affected the ratings very much as it is still one of the highest-rated video game releases of 2022, despite the initial abuse.

What is your opinion on Return to Monkey Island?