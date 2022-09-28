Resident Evil 4 Remake was announced for PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as Xbox Series X|S and PC, but what about Xbox One?

Capcom’s first Resident Evil game was released in 1996 and has become a cult classic in pop culture. All gamers worth their salt have played the games or at least heard of them. Well, the newer ones anyway. The originals can be difficult to play if you don’t have the original hardware, and so many players miss out on the epic scares that were the original games. But Capcom has a solution for this and has been taking all of their originals and translating them into modern games with their remakes.

Not surprising to Resident Evil fans, especially after the successful remakes of the second and third games, it was officially announced in Sony’s State of Play stream in June that Resident Evil 4 would be the next game in the franchise to receive its remake. The remake has been slated for release on the 24th of March, 2023.

As it was a PlayStation-hosted event, there was no announcement or mention of whether or not the game would be available to be played on any of the Xbox consoles at the time. Until now.

Capcom recently had their TGS 2022 showcase where they announced all of their upcoming games and updates. Among the announcements were Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Exoprimal, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, Street Fighter 6, a DLC for Resident Evil Village and last but not least, the Resident Evil 4 remake.

The remake was announced to be making its way to PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as Xbox Series X|S and PC, but Xbox One was nowhere to be seen in the announcement or the imagery, suggesting that the game would not be seen on the last-gen console.

Listings For The Game on Xbox One

Xbox One gamers had just about given up hope that they would be able to access the new remake when an Amazon UK listing for Resident Evil 4 Remake surfaced, clearly listed for the Xbox One.

The official product description via Amazon stated: “Resident Evil 4 is a remake of the original Resident Evil 4 released in 2005. Reawakened for 2023, Resident Evil 4 preserves the essence of the original while using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine to deliver modernized gameplay, a reimagined storyline, and vividly detailed graphics. Resident Evil 4 is scheduled to release on March 24, 2023, for PlayStation 5 console, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.”

The product listing information not only leaves off Xbox One but also PlayStation 4, which was confirmed at Capcom’s TGS 2022 Showcase. So whom do we believe?

Resident Evil Showcase

Capcom’s Tokyo Game Show 2022 also announced an interesting follow-up showcase, specifically for Resident Evil, which would show off any updates that the company has regarding their games and remakes that specifically have to do with one of their most well-loved and prolific franchises. We can most definitely expect some kind of gameplay footage for the new remake to be shared at the showcase, and maybe even some clarification about which consoles the games will be available on.

It remains to be seen in the future which platforms and generations of consoles the game will be available on, but it would make sense to make it available on as many of them as possible, otherwise, Capcom loses out on a whole population group that hasn’t updated their console, and loses out on sales.

