With all the awful news about Henry Cavill’s work at DC Studios, it would be nice to hear some pleasant information about everyone’s favourite nerdy actor again. Although there are a lot of excellent instances to share about the gentleman, this moment in nerdy history was unique and needed to be highlighted. This moment is when Henry Cavill visited Warhammer World to celebrate one of his favourite games and make the employees’ and customers’ day.

Henry Cavill Visits Warhammer World

It’s always such a fantastic sight when the people that we hold up to such high standards show the world that they are ordinary people like the rest of us. Henry Cavill is one of the most historically down-to-Earth celebrities of the current day. He is always a gentleman when you hear stories about him. He proved it again by making these employees’ and customers’ days earlier this year.

Henry Cavill decided to pop down to Warhammer World and spend some time with the employees in one of his favourite places. He visited Game’s Workshop UK headquarters in Nottingham. The former Man of Steel and The Witcher actor was more than happy to chat with employees and customers, pose for pictures and genuinely spend time with the people there. It isn’t surprising because we know he is a notorious gentleman who loves Warhammer.

Fans’ Reactions

Every social media post from fans and companies took the time to remind everyone on the internet about what a genuinely and thoroughly lovely man he is. The visit was documented by dozens of employees and fans who posted to social media and reported by PC Gamer. In addition, Warhammer Community shared on Twitter that they were happy to have hosted one of their biggest fans.

“It was our pleasure today to show Warhammer super-fan Henry Cavill around the home of Warhammer. A little-known fact about Henry: He has the Hero keyword and a 2+ save.” Warhammer Community (@WarComTeam) Feb 18, 2022.

Fans were also excited to post about their experience meeting one of their favourite heroes. A Henry Cavill fan account that goes by anna loves henry shared, “Henry Cavill is at Warhammer World,” with a red heart emoji. – anna loves henry (@goldencavill) Feb 18, 2022.

One of the employees at Warhammer World shared their incredible experience meeting the Man of Steel at their workplace. “Had the absolute pleasure of meeting Henry Cavill today at work! What an absolute gem!” – Kieran (@Kieranids) Feb 18, 2022.

Although we know Cavill to be a gentleman and a pleasure to meet, it’s always wonderful to affirm that our favourite hero is everything that everyone makes him out to be and more. So how disappointing would it be to get the opportunity to meet one of your heroes only to find that they are a grade-A a**hole? Luckily that isn’t the case with everyone’s favourite Superman. Although we won’t see him in the tights anymore, there are reports that Cavill will be acting and executive producing a Warhammer 40K adaptation, so let’s stay tuned to hear more about that.

Tell us, are you excited about Henry Cavill doing a Warhammer 40K Series with Amazon Prime Video?