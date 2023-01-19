Reign of Fire follows a group of surviving humans living in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by dragons. The film included talents like Christian Bale, Matthew McConaughey and even Gerard Butler, but poor execution of a fantastic premise led it to failure. However, almost 21 years later, fans are discussing the potential of rebooting the film or creating a Reign of Fire TV series.

RELATED: Reign Of Fire 2: Did Matthew McConaughey Just Confirm A Sequel?

What Happened in the 2002 Film?

During the construction of the London Underground, a cave is opened, and millions of dragons fly out, incinerating the world as they go. The only survivor near the London Underground is a young Quinn Abercromby (Christian Bale), whose mother was crushed to death by the dragon.

Years later, scientists discovered that the dragon’s where responsible for killing the dinosaurs and starting the first Ice age and that they had been in hibernation ever since. Militaries tried to get rid of the dragons using devasting weapons. Now humanity is almost extinct, and the dragons are starving.

In 2020, Quinn and his best friend lead a community trying to outlast the dragons, though they are short on supplies. Unfortunately, they lose the crops they were waiting for to a dragon. A group of armed Americans arrived shortly after the loss. Their leader, Denton Van Zan (Matthew McConaughey), explains that they’re what’s left of the military dragon hunters, and Quinn helps them slay the dragon who destroyed the community’s crops.

While celebrating that night, Van Zan tells Quinn that his team believes a single male dragon is ensuring the continued reproduction of the species. They’re here to kill it and end the dragons. Quinn doesn’t think they should go because the chance of survival is slim, and if they are unsuccessful, dragons will track their party back to the community.

Van Zan goes anyway, and everyone in his party except himself and another survivor is killed. A dragon attacks the community, and Quinn gets the remainder of its inhabitants to a bunker where they are trapped. Van Zan frees them from the bunker, and Quinn decides it’s time to be rid of the dragons.

During the fight with the dragon, they lose Van Zan, but Quinn eventually manages to shoot an explosive down the dragon’s throat, killing it.

Three months later, the dragons have disappeared, and the community has just contacted a group of French survivors.

RELATED: 15 Underappreciated Movies That Were Actually Great

The Success of Dragon TV Shows

In the latest and most popular fantasy series, such as Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon, dragons are always one of the critical elements of the story. Shows will either focus on the bond between dragon rider and dragon, the extinction of the dragon species or how humans need to protect the dragon they’ve found.

Dragons are definitely one of the best fantasy creatures, even when they’re destroying the world. A fantasy series with millions of dragons would be incredibly popular if they improved on and added to the story. We might not see people riding dragons in a Reign of Fire TV series, but if there’s enough love and attention put into the design of the dragons, I don’t think audiences would mind too much.

How Would Reign of Fire Do Better as a TV Series?

Post-apocalyptic stories have always been a big hit among geeks if the success of shows like The Walking Dead and Resident Evil are anything to go by. Throw dragons into the mix, and you’ve got a good chance of creating an incredibly popular and successful show. All you have to worry about is ensuring that your story is good and makes sense.

The creator who decides to pick up a Reign of Fire TV series as a project already has a decent framework to base their story on; there are just a few details they’d need to expand on to really sell the story.

Expanding on Character’s Backstories

Quinn Abercromby is given an easy-to-understand story in the film. The main dragon crushes his mother. He starts learning about dragons and records events caused by them. After the official fall of humanity, he leads a surviving community until his given an opportunity to kill said dragon, which he initially refuses. He kills the main dragon and decides to help rebuild civilisations once the remaining dragons die out. It’s simple and tells us everything we need to know about the character.

However, the writers could go more in-depth and explore who he was before the dragon’s arrival and how badly his mother’s death affected him (I can’t imagine it’d be easy to watch anyone get crushed by a dragon, let alone your own mother).

They could also take time to explore Denton Van Zan’s story. Who did he lose? Why did he decide to join the military? Is there a dragon against which he has a personal vendetta?

Introducing us to the characters a little bit more could improve the story of a Reign of Fire TV series.

Expanding on the Lore and World

Several pieces of lore from Reign of Fire would be good to expand on if a TV series is made. We got simple explanations about the origins of the dragons, what the state of humanity is now and a brief introduction to the concept of military dragon hunters. Giving more viewers on each of these things would vastly improve the story.

Origins of the Dragons – in the film, we learn that the dragons were the ones who killed all the dinosaurs and started the first Ice Age. Now begs the question, are they originally from earth or are the dragons an invasive species from another planet? A Reign of Fire TV series might want to dive deeper into its Sci-fi genre.

– in the film, we learn that the dragons were the ones who killed all the dinosaurs and started the first Ice Age. Now begs the question, are they originally from earth or are the dragons an invasive species from another planet? A Reign of Fire TV series might want to dive deeper into its Sci-fi genre. State of Humanity – the survivors in different parts of the world and even other parts of a country won’t operate the same. Politics between various surviving parties is one of the more interesting (and sometimes frustrating) aspects of post-apocalyptic shows. It would be nice to see how other communities outside the one Quinn is running function and whether there are other survivors in London.

– the survivors in different parts of the world and even other parts of a country won’t operate the same. Politics between various surviving parties is one of the more interesting (and sometimes frustrating) aspects of post-apocalyptic shows. It would be nice to see how other communities outside the one Quinn is running function and whether there are other survivors in London. Dragon Hunting – Obviously, hunting dragons became necessary once they started to wipe out humanity. My question is, were there organised dragon-hunting operations outside the military, and how quickly did the military dedicate whole divisions to hunting dragons?

Adding New Characters

Having characters outside of just the main two initially introduced in the film could do a lot for the story. New characters would allow writers to explore the dragon situation from a different angle, and perhaps we’d even see some dragon sympathisers among the survivors.

RELATED: Why Equilibrium Would Work If It Were Rebooted As A TV Series

Would you watch a Reign of Fire TV Series?