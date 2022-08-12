In recent months, PUMA has partnered with some notable brands. This includes collabs for drops including Garfield and Batman. For its latest partnership, PUMA has joined forces with Coca-Cola® to bring to life a nostalgic collaboration, which celebrates the special heritage of both brands. The PUMA X Coca-Cola collection collab brings a 1920s and 1930s classic feel.

This period of marketing and visuals for Coca-Cola brings with it that classic diner aesthetic, decorated vintage posters, wall clocks and even specialised menus. This is the look-and-feel behind the inspiration for the newest PUMA X Coca-Cola collection.

The collection will feature a mix of footwear and apparel with some of PUMA’s most classic silhouettes from its archives. It includes elements from the era, including the retro colour palette, including Coca-Cola’s classic pinstripes. There are extra details on each of the sneakers that form part of the pack. This includes co-branded woven labels, moulded hang tags, as well as exclusive packaging that features special laces and wrapping.

The collection will be split into various drops. For the first drop, it includes PUMA silhouettes such as the T7 tracksuit, along with the recently released Slipstream sneaker. It has been reimagined with elevated details. The Slipstream sneaker, is a court classic, bringing that 80s basketball aesthetic to the modern-day sneakerhead.

The apparel also includes essentials such as the PUMA shorts, tees and cut and sew items like the Relaxed Polo.

For drop two of the PUMA X Coca-Cola collection, additional styles will be introduced. This includes two sneakers in the Rider FV and Suede sneakers. Additional footwear includes the Wilo Slide in an all-red colourway. Additional apparel will include hoodies, track pants and more.

The PUMA X Coca-Cola collaboration is available from today, 12 August 2022.

Drop One of the collection is available online at PUMA.com, as well as at retailers across the country. This includes X Trend, Side Step, Shelflife, Superbalist, and Jack Lemkus. The second drop will be available in October 2022.