In 2015 the first Red Bull Kumite competition took place in Paris, where it remained until 2018. Then, in 2019, in honour of “the spiritual home to Street Fighter,” the competition was moved to Japan. Finally, after a short break due to Covid, the competition moved to London (May 2021) and then hopped across the ocean to Las Vegas (Nov 2021). Red Bull Kumite is returning, and the two-day tournament is taking place in South Africa! It will bring together 16 of the best Street Fighter competitors who will battle live for the bragging rights of winning the first major Street Fighter 6 tournament.

RELATED: The Street Fighter Live-Action Movie Cast Comes to Life

What the Red Bull Kumite Entails

16 Players will go head-to-head in a massive event, closed off in a cage where they will stay locked until one claims victor. 15 Players will be invited directly to the event, and one will join as a Last Chance Qualifier.

The event has collaborated with several industry-leading partners to provide the competitors with the best hardware. AOC, the global leader in gaming monitors, has joined the event as the Official Monitor Partner and will provide monitors from their AGON series to provide competitors with ultra-high resolution rates and exceptional visual clarity.

Those participating in the standout tournament will be announced in a few weeks. YOU can sign up for a chance to participate in Red Bull Kumite here from 17:00 on 12 May.

RELATED: The Top 10 Best Street Fighter Characters of All Time, Ranked

Where Will the Event Be Taking Place

This incredible event, with its gripping, high-stakes matches, will take place at the University of Pretoria Sports Centre. Fans can watch it live or stream the event from Twitch or YouTube and watch some of the biggest names in the Street Fighter community come together to battle it out.

Tickets will be on sale at Computicket from 17:00 on 12 May.

When Jabhi “JabhiM” Mabuza, 2022 Hit the Streets Champion, heard that Red Bull Kumite was taking place in South Africa this year, he said, “Red Bull Kumite coming to South Africa is MASSIVE! For years, Africans couldn’t travel to showcase their skills to the world due to visa issues and money; now, the world is coming to us. Our local players will be very happy to play in an internal tournament for the very first time with international commentary. I am very excited to see how my brothers and sisters react to the news and to see their faces when they play in the tournament at the last-chance qualifiers.”

This is sure to be an incredible event for those watching and participating. There’s nothing quite like watching sixteen people digitally beat each other to the title.

RELATED: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs Street Fighter: Fans Prepare For the Epic Battle

TL;DR Red Bull Kumite will occur in South Africa this year, and 16 Players will go head-to-head.

Several Industry-leading companies have partnered with this event to provide the best hardware for the competitors.

The event can be streamed via Twitch or YouTube or watched live.

Are you excited about Red Bull Kumite South Africa?