Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon is currently in production with Netflix and its template and other suggestions indicate it will be Snyder’s longest work yet.

Zack Snyder quickly became a massive name in the geek cinema community when his Dawn of the Dead remake, his adaptation of 300, and Watchmen became popular and were hugely successful. Since then, his polarizing Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice made him one of the most controversial directors in Hollywood, not helped by the social media revolt that surrounded his version of Justice League.

In 2021, with the release of both the fabled Zack Snyder’s Justice League (the ‘Snyder Cut’ that was supposedly embroiled in cyberattacks and a cutthroat fandom) and Netflix’s huge success Army of the Dead, he has mounted an impressive comeback story and many think that he is now at the pinnacle of his career.

Now working on Rebel Moon, again with Netflix, fans are saying that Snyder is following in the legendary footsteps of George Lucas as Rebel Moon was originally developed as a Star Wars movie.

What is the film about?

Rebel Moon is a sci-fi space adventure with a vast story that will focus on the inhabitants of a colony in a distant galaxy as they fight against an invading army led by Regent Belisarius, portrayed by Ed Skrein). Both Zack Snyder and Netflix have mentioned their optimism that Rebel Moon will build an entire universe that can be expanded upon, so there’s no mistaking that they have shared, ambitious goals.

The movie is set to be split into two parts, and it is highly unlikely that each part will be shorter than three hours, possibly making a runtime for both movies totalling more than 6 hours, which is attested to by the extended back-to-back shoot.

Expect a Long Runtime

The name ‘Zack Snyder’ is relatively synonymous with the idea of the extended runtimes that he tends to work with. He is known for long runtimes such as the 148-minute-long runtime of Army of the Dead, and the even longer 242-minute-long runtime of Zack Snyder’s Justice League — which is the longest comic book movie ever.

Rebel Moon was originally crafted as and intended to be a Star Wars movie and draws its inspirations from George Lucas’ films. Snyder has also cited Akira Kurosawa as an inspiration, specifically in his film Seven Samurai. Kurosawa is equally associated with extended runtimes as Snyder, with his films such as Ran which had a runtime of 162 minutes, and Seven Samurai which had a runtime of 207 minutes.

The movie has mostly been covered in terms of its sci-fi elements along with its origins as a Star Wars movie, which generally tend to have a runtime of more than two hours themselves. Its status as a two-part, Kurosawa/Star Wars-influenced epic says plenty about the argument that it will be a long movie, even without a trailer to date.

We suggest fans put aside a whole evening or even two for when the two-part Rebel Moon finally arrives.

Will you be sitting through Zack Snyder’s lengthy Rebel Moon films when they are finally released on Netflix?