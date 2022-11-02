52-year-old rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs likes to celebrate Halloween with a bang. Despite being an affluent rapper and artist, he loves to dress up and has shocked and awed his fans for many years with his creativity. This year, he didn’t disappoint and showed the world that he is a man of many talents, staying in character and channelling the iconic Heath Ledger the whole night. In fact, many fans believe Diddy did a better Joker than Jared Leto did in the DCEU.

The Clown Prince of Crime

For this year’s Halloween, Diddy came out in a near-perfect costume of the Clown Prince of Crime from the 2008 Batman movie The Dark Knight and channelled the character for the entire night, interacting with fans and other creatives as the character. Fans were in awe of his transformation, in both looks and personality, as he acted out with anarchy for onlookers and the cameras.

“Why is Diddy a better Joker than Jared Leto?” – @hardydayt0na

“You can’t tell me @Diddy didn’t just earn a legit audition to be the next Joker. Bruh was in FULL character for an entire night.” – @WillBlackmon

“We can all agree that diddy won Halloween right? Cause this is the joker his damn self.” – @badgyalaja

“Diddy’s true personality came out with that Joker costume.” – @TheNikkiRosa

“Literally can watch Diddy Joker videos all day lol.” – @Dwinfield

“@Diddy @c_murdaaaaaa ok Diddy won Halloween this year we can all go back inside now” – @beingpeople_

Diddy posted multiple photos and videos of himself dressed up as Heath Ledger’s Joker with a heavily caked face, bright purple suit, and iconic green hair, and could be spotted out on the town cackling maniacally, hanging out of police cars, and even brandishing a flame thrower much like the character in the movie.

Of course, it wouldn’t be complete without the iconic quote, “It’s not about the money. It’s about sending a message! Everything Burns!”

He even posted a video of Tyler the Creator’s reaction to him, tagging him and saying, “It’s going to be a glorious night.”

Diddy Goes Hard For Halloween

Diddy is no stranger to pulling out all the stops for Halloween. He started relatively tame, going to Heidi Klum’s famous 2004 party dressed as a gladiator, and imitating the legendary Prince from the iconic Purple Rain music video in 2012.

It looks like he has developed a bit of a fascination with portraying terrifying clowns in recent years, with his rendition of Heath Ledger’s Joker this year, and perhaps more terrifying, dancing down hallways as the terrifying Pennywise the Dancing Clown from Stephen King’s IT film back in 2019.

Celebrities can always be relied on for showing us immaculate Halloween costumes, but when they have the personality and determination to maintain the character for the whole Halloween evening, it’s a real treat. Sorry, Jared Leto, you might be out of a job when it comes to playing Joker in the future, but even he probably can’t deny the creativity we saw from Diddy this year.

