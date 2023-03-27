It sucks when you learn that a talented director never got a chance to work on a popular movie franchise, and it seems Star Trek fans were the recipients of such news regarding Quentin Tarantino. Deciding that they’d missed out on a major opportunity, one fan decides to Midjourney to see what Quentin Tarantino’s movie might have looked like if he’d filmed it. Algorithmic Artisan posted the AI-generated images of the non-existent past Star Trek Movie with the caption:

“I present to you never before seen images of Quinten Tarantino’s unreleased Star Trek movie, filmed in the summer and fall of 2007. The film would have featured such stars as Christoph Waltz, Samuel L. Jackson, and Uma Thurman. Many people blame the cancellation on the revamped look of the Klingons.

Odd Choices Made by AI

Given that many of the images were meant to be set pictures, it makes sense that you’d see a few cameras and crew talking to the cast. What doesn’t make sense is to have Christoph Waltz, in a Star Fleet uniform, operating a camera. Yet, it’s one of the first images. He is seen playing his unknown character in the next few images, though one image looks almost nothing like him.

Samuel L Jackson also looks nothing like himself. In many of the AI-generate images of him, his face protrudes forward or looks wider than it should.

Likewise, Uma Thurman (or rather, the woman who is supposed to be Uma Thurman) looks nothing like herself. Her face is gaunt, and her eyes are bigger than should be possible, making her almost alien-like.

Unforgivable “Klingon” Design

The Klingons also look nothing like the Klingons in the Original Series or any other Star Trek media introduced after that. Instead, Klingons are meant to be bad-tempered, orange-skinned aliens with ridges along their protruding foreheads. Most also either have ridging along their noses or a sharply pointed nose.

In the AI-generated version of the alien race, they don’t even look recognisable. The Klingon has horns sticking out of their face and from either side of their heads. The new aliens’ face is a lot flatter, and their outfit is not even close to what Klingons usually wear while travelling the galaxy and giving the members of Star Fleet a headache.

Not a Phaser in Sight

Star Fleet’s weapon of choice is a phaser, a small device that can stun or kill an enemy depending on the chosen setting of the user. There are two guns in the AI-generated imagery, and neither are phasers. The first is a pistol-looking gun with a glowing barrel.

The second looks like an alter Micro Uzi incapable of shooting from the trigger without injuring the user.

What do you think about the design of the Quentin Tarantino Star Trek movie that never happened?