All eyes are on Quentin Tarantino’s next movie because the Pulp Fiction director claims it’s going to be his last and final film. Back in 2019, rumours were making their rounds that director Quentin Tarantino was making moves to create a Django Unchained cinematic universe that spelt the possibility of a crossover film with Django (Jamie Foxx) and the legendary masked vigilante Zorro (Antonio Banderas).

And sadly, it almost happened.

It Almost Happened

This project had been living in Quentin Tarantino’s mind ever since 2014 when Reginald Hudlin pitched the seemingly random idea to him over dinner. And in the magnificent way of the iconic director and creator, the cogs of his brain started to turn and create this idea.

Antonio Banderas, who played Zorro in 1998 The Mask of Zorro, as well as 2005 The Legend of Zorro, confirmed to USA Today in an interview that Quentin Tarantino had approached him to star in the abandoned crossover movie.

In the interview, Banderas shared, “[Tarantino] talked to me, I think on the Oscar night [in 2010] when I was nominated for Pain and Glory. We saw each other at one of those parties. He just came up to me and I was like, ‘In your hands? Yeah, man!’”

When asked about his enthusiasm about possibly working with Tarantino once again, Banderas explained, “Because Quentin just has that nature to do those types of movies and give them quality. Even if they are based on those types of B-movies of the ‘60s and ‘70s, he can take that material and do something really interesting.”

Tarantino had even found a writer for the script in Jerrod Carmichael, having hoped to create a film that felt somewhat like a buddy-cop movie with a spaghetti western spin on it, one of his favourite genres.

The Abandoned Project

The screenplay had been written by Carmichael and still exists. The movie would have been set several years after the events of Tarantino’s 2012 Django Unchained where the titular character would now be operating in the West as a bounty hunter.

Despite the warrant on him for his actions, the story was said to show him unbothered, trying to enjoy his life with his wife, Broomhilda. Of course, his journey would eventually bring him into contact with the now-aged yet famed Don Diego de la Vega, better known to locals as the legendary Zorro. Bringing in that ‘buddy-cop’ element, the pair grow to admire and respect each other, joining forces to free the local indigenous people from their slavers.

However, Carmichael confirmed in an interview with Gentlemen’s Quarterly that the crossover was a doomed project and will not happen, although didn’t share the exact reason for the project being shelved. “Quentin’s a lunatic who I love, and I’m happy that I got to spend the time. We saw exploitation flicks at the New Beverly, he read me scenes that never made it to his movies, that he had typed out, in his kitchen after making fresh-squeezed lemonade for me. It was really special. It’s actually an incredible, incredible script that came in from that Django/Zorro that I would love for Sony to figure out, but I realize the impossibility of it. But I think we wrote a $500-million film.”

Hopefully one day there will be a production studio willing (and brave enough) to pick up the legend’s work, but until then we can just hope that someone will someday get hold of the screenplay so that we can by some means bear witness to the excellent crossover that could have been, but never was.

