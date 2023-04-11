Quentin Tarantino is widely considered “the single most influential director of his generation.” Though much controversy surrounds his films, specifically concerning the violence, use of racial slurs and the occasional lack of safety during stunt scenes (specifically in Kill Bill: Volume 2), he’s incredibly successful and has gained a cult following. Quentin Tarantino never filmed a James Bond film, and he didn’t join the creative team because of style differences, but he’s still made that he wasn’t given credit for the suggestion of Casino Royale.

Drama Surround Casino Royale

The Pulp Fiction creator almost directed Pierce Brosnan as James Bond in Casino Royale. He had already discussed his ideas with the actor but was ultimately never allowed to carry the ideas out and left the project due to creative differences.

However, shortly after this, the creative team behind the James Bond franchise decided to do Casino Royale anyways. Tarantino was upset by this, not because he hadn’t directed the film, but because he hadn’t been given credit for suggesting it and getting fans excited about it.

During an interview, the director made his frustrations with the situation very clear:

“I wasn’t mad because they didn’t give me the movie to do, because I’m sure I wouldn’t have wanted to di it the way they wanted me to do it and they were never going to give me the final cut… But you know they should have talked to me about it, for the simple reason they said publicly Casino Royale was unfilmable, but the minute I said I would do Casino Royale all of a sudden it’s on the websites that that’s the film people want to see. So they should have just said, ‘Thank you.”

The director was so upset with not having received credit where he believed credit was due that he’s never seen Casino Royale. He has stated, “I never saw Casino Royale because I was so mad at those guys,” and that he’d be able to make a better movie with a smaller budget.

Could Tarantino Have Directed a Better James Bond?

Despite the controversy surrounding his films, Tarantino has never directed a bad movie. His numerous awards and the cult following of his films have proved that he is an incredibly talented director, and fans have no doubt that his version of James Bond would be a fantastic watch.

Daniel Craig gave us an older, more exhausted Bond doing his best to save the day and still mean something in a world starting to leave him behind. It was an emotional story that left tears in many eyes by the time it concluded.

Based on his previous films, Tarantino’s Bond might be a bit darker than what fans are used to, but he would still be a unique creation. The film would have plenty of action, expertly woven through it and give moviegoers plenty to talk about at the end of the film.

