Learn about QTCinderella’s recent disheartening legal case against the creator of a deepfake website which used her image without her permission or consent.

RELATED: Christopher Reeve Is Kingdom Come Superman in New Deepfake Video

Deepfaking has become more popular over the years. It has often been used in TV and movie to either make an actor appear physically younger or older or even bring an actor back from the dead (which was done brilliantly with Moff Tarkin in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

It has primarily been used to improve film and media and let fans re-experience some beloved actors to replay their most iconic characters despite no longer being around. Unfortunately, a few misguided individuals have used the new technology to create more suggestive content. QTCinderella was one of the victims of this non-consensual deepfaking.

QTCinderella’s Response to the Deepfaked Content of Herself

A couple of weeks ago, the Youtuber and Twitch Streamer was in tears as she spoke about the constant “exploitation and objectification” of women after learning that Atrioc, a fellow streamer and friend, had viewed porn featuring deepfakes of her and several other female streamers.

After being harassed by people sending her the deepfake images, she swore to sue the person who had created the site and, in turn, the deepfakes of herself and others.

She has stated that after seeing the imagery and learning that Atrioc (who confessed and apologised in a strange video) had been viewing the deepfakes, she was experiencing body dysmorphia and that it had “ruined” her. She tweeted, “It’s not as simple as ‘just being violated. It’s so much more than that.”

RELATED: Jim Carrey Deepfake Proves He Would Be A Great Joker

The Unfortunate Legal Reality Concerning Deepfakes

Unfortunately for QTCinderella and the other female streamers affected by this issue, laws and regulations have not been updated to cover deepfake-related concerns as it appears not to have been an issue.

She spoke to NBC about the situation and explained that nothing had been done despite having sent a takedown notice after tracking down the subscription-based website that had been distributing the content.

In addition, further legal counsel proved “disheartening”. She explained to NBC, “Every single lawyer I’ve talked to essentially have come to the conclusion that we don’t have a case; there’s no way to sue the guy.”

According to the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative, many states in the United States have banned revenge porn and sharing sexual content without consent. Still, very few cover the issue with deepfake content.

The United Kingdom has plans around explicit non-consensual deepfake content, which they announced in November 2022, and will introduce legislation against it in the future. Unfortunately, this isn’t helping streamers like Sweet Anita, who is a victim of the issues.

Fans of the women that are victims of this content and women in general hope that the laws surrounding these issues will be addressed and updated quickly so that those affected and potential future victims can be protected.

RELATED: Emilia Clarke Returns in House of the Dragon as Rhaenyra Targaryen In New Deepfake Video