With the third season of The Mandalorian finally hitting fans’ screens, a lot of the focus fell onto Grogu and Din Djarin’s mission. The second season ended with Din reaching his goal and bringing Grogu to his people after protecting him. Now, the third season starts with him and Grogu going to Mandalore so Din can pay for his transgressions and redeem himself as The Mandalorian. However, Din first needed to return to Nevarro before he could go to Mandalore, which saw the pair enter hyperspace to do so. Here, Grogu saw some whale-like creatures called Purrgils surrounding their ship. What were these creatures? And what does it mean for the show?

The third season of The Mandalorian opened on an exciting note, with fans of the series getting to see the Mandalorians fight a giant crocodile as a group. This is because viewers got to see the warriors come together in action for the first time since season one of the show. But, of course, when Din arrives and inevitably saves them, they still shun him. Specifically, the Armorer informed him that killing a beast would not redeem him. This is how he and Grogu ended up on their ship in hyperspace, surrounded by these creatures.

What Are These Creatures Called?

These creatures are known as Purrgils, an easter egg that nods at the upcoming series focused on Ahsoka Tano. Season two of the show saw the Jedi Padawan and the Grand Admiral lost in space, and the appearance of the Purrgils hints at Ahsoka going to look for Ezra in her own series. Before that, the creatures were first seen on screen in the 2014 Star Wars: Rebels, filling the gap between Episode III and IV in the Star Wars franchise. So, the appearance of these gentle giants in the first episode of season three is good for fans of the universe.

What is so Special About Purrgils?

Well, for one, these creatures are highly intelligent as they are semi-sentient. They are capable of independent thought and are very gentle creatures. Resembling whales, they instead travel through space, residing in deep space. Purrgils possess the impressive ability to fly through space or on any planet with a gravitational pull. This is partially because they are nomadic creatures who travel from star system to star system through hyperspace. Sadly, despite their gentle nature, they are often seen as a menace in out of space and shot at regularly.

What is funny about this is the fact that Purrgils were the inspiration behind space travellers initially traversing into the galaxy in ancient times. Now, they are considered dangerous for accidentally crashing into spaceships in their own habitat. But this was one of the reasons Ezra summoned them to take out Admiral Thrawn’s fleet, as they make for a mean enemy.

The most interesting thing about the gentle giants is their ability to travel through hyperspace at will. They do not require special armour or ships to be able to do so. This is because their bodies count as a hyperspace drive and sees them entering with ease. With no permanent home, they are considered rare within the Star Wars universe as they keep to the outskirts of galaxies and are rarely seen. But they are a force to be reckoned with.

