Last week saw PUMA partner with one of the world’s oldest brands, Coca-Cola. The release is part of a multi-drop collaboration with the brand across footwear, apparel and accessories. This week sees PUMA partner with one of the fashion industry’s most iconic brands, Vogue. PUMA X Vogue introduces a collaboration intersecting both fashion and sport.

Vogue has been part of the fashion ecosphere since 1892, and crosses over three different centuries of style influence. The unique collaboration will feature various sporty-streetwear elements, which are featured in the iconic bold colour palette primarily in Black, White and Fiery Red.

In addition to this, the pieces also include Vogue’s iconic red and distinct serif wordmark alongside the jumping PUMA cat.

This, for-women collection features various elements across the footwear, apparel and accessory ranges. Leading the footwear release is the PUMA Fierce.

The Fierce sneaker is one of the brand’s classic women’s sneakers, which hasn’t been in the limelight much since the Selena Gomez collaboration for the En Pointe collection. Added to the footwear range are the PUMA Leadcat slides.

In terms of apparel, the range is quite significant. It ties in as your go-to workout and post-workout gear. This includes the Tight Top and Relaxed Graphic Tee as workout gear, along with the Woven Jacket and Relaxed Hoodie, for those post-workout cooldowns.

Speaking on the PUMA X Vogue collaboration, Willow Lindley, Vogue Accessories and Collaborations Director, had this to say about the partnership:

“Vogue is thrilled to partner with PUMA at a time when sport is so at the forefront of fashion. This collection, the first of two Vogue X PUMA drops, combines the athletic aesthetic with the timeless approach to style that Vogue is known for.”

The PUMA X Vogue collection is set to drop on 25 August 2022.

The first drop is seen as a summer collection, with the second drop moving into the winter season (Northern Hemisphere). It’ll be available online at PUMA.com, as well as PUMA retail stores across the country. Additionally, it’ll also be available at Archive, Cross Trainer, Al Capone and Jack Lemkus stores with various pieces.

Further to this, a second drop is expected in Q4 of 2022. So, stay tuned for more coverage of the release.