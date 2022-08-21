The PUMA Suede has been a staple for the brand for over five decades. It has seen recent releases as well, including the PUMA X Batman and the RE: Suede based on renewable manufacturing. The brand has partnered with Nanamica for the all-new PUMA X Nanamica collection featuring the Suede.

Nanamica is a Japanese brand started in 2003. The name itself means “House of the Seven Seas”, taking its heritage from nautical inspiration. Their brand aims to unite individuals around the world without borders. It is also known for its neutral, timeless designs with its signature technical concept with GORE-TEX fabrics.

The brand extends its style alongside its functional material. It brings with it its contemporary style along with essential elements as part of everyday living. From its humble beginnings in Tokyo, the brand has expanded across the globe, mixing sport and fashion.

The PUMA Suede is one of the leading models for the brand, spanning over 50 years. Integrated with the signature Nanamica style, it brings waterproof, comfortable and breathable design while still keeping its classic aesthetic.

The updated Suede takes the relaxing image of the sea from the Nanamica brand at its core. It adds elements of versatility and open to all kinds of styling.

Nanamica has expanded from its start in Tokyo, now featuring stores in Kobe, Fukuoka and even New York. In addition to this, it’s range is sold in 23 countries through various local stores – expanding further with the PUMA X Nanamica collaboration.

The Suede is available in Vintage Khaki and in Parisian Night colourways. Additionally, it includes technical details such as the GORE-TEX fabric which is used in the lining and paired with the classic Suede for extra protection from the elements. It is rounded off with flat laces for a full, monochrome aesthetic.

Ayesha Atlee, Head of Design Sportstyle Footwear for PUMA, had this to say about the upcoming release:

“For our first collaboration with Nanamica we wanted to create something that would be instantly recognizable as a partnership between both brands. We decided to leverage the PUMA Suede because of its timeless design, mixing it with Nanamica’s neutral swatches and their signature use of GORE-TEX fabric was a must to accomplish our vision.”

The PUMA X Nanamica collection will be available for R2,999.

The Suede sneakers will be available exclusively at Shelflife stores only. It will go on sale on 27 August 2022.