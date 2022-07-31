Over recent months, PUMA Football has released a number of iterations for its Future and Ultra boots. While the Future brings with it more control and a better touch, the Ultra is all about speed. The brand has announced many of these releases with Neymar centred around marketing. That continues with the PUMA Fastest Edition pack for both boot variants.

PUMA FUTURE Fastest Edition

The latest FUTURE 1.4 Fastest Edition brings with it some exciting additions to the fold, improving on previous iterations. It is the favoured football boot for Neymar as well, which says quite a lot as well.

It is now more adaptive and comfortable than ever before, while also pushing the boundaries with new technologies. These are aimed to help you enhance your game, adding to your vision and skill.

With its sock-like construction, you don’t have to lace up to lock in. PUMA has enhanced the FUZIONFIT+ technology, which adapts to the shape of your foot to give you the perfect balance of support and flexibility. This is noticeable in key zones across the boot. Added to this is the adaptive compression technology. It perfectly adjusts to the contours of your feet.

These technologies have been paired with the lightweight Nano Grip sockliner insole. This minimises foot slippage while on the pitch, allowing wearers to maintain the power transfer while on the move for explosive, multi-directional movement.

To enhance the ball grip, the PUMA FUTURE 1.4 Fastest Edition features Advanced Creator Zones. It provides softness in the forefoot for optimal control and touch while dribbling and passing. The grippy mesh material provides a thinner layer between your foot and the ball for touch sensitivity.

Lastly, there’s the Dynamic Motion System outsole. It was designed for optimal traction while keeping things super lightweight with the PEBA tooling system. The soleplate also reduces weight while providing a solid base to generate acceleration, movement and skill in any direction.

PUMA ULTRA Fastest Edition

The new PUMA ULTRA Fastest Edition adds even more speed to the already fast silhouette. Speed is in PUMA’s DNA across all sports and is no different when it comes to on the football pitch. The latest update brought to the super-light ULTRA pushes the limits of speed even further, with the mantra “Too Fast for Them”.

With years of testing, the PUMA ULTRAWEAVE on the ULTRA Fastest Edition boots has been optimised for football for the first time.. Fusing the ultra-lightweight woven upper with a redesigned soleplate tooling provides the ultimate explosive speed. It is gravity-defying. While it is lightweight, the ULTRAWEAVE technology is also durable, reinforced with the all-new PWRPRINT technology to provide ultimate stability and support.

The material has TPU skin to provide incredible durability while maintaining a minimum weight. Already utilized in PUMA’s apparel range, the technology is the next step in the evolution of speed at PUMA.

In another first, PUMA has added its 5D PWRPRINT technology in key strategic areas of the boot. This gives it the optimal lockdown and support while still keeping the weight down. The new soleplate is constructed from a dual-density SPEEDPLATE outsole for next-level traction. This gives it an even more explosive plate and a more reactive toe box. Both of these provide added propulsion to go fast.

PUMA Fastest Edition Availability

The PUMA Fastest Edition pack is set to drop in the coming weeks. It’ll start with the ULTRA, which will be on 10 August 2022, and then the FUTURE, releasing in September. The FUTURE will carry a recommended retail price of R3,699 and the ULTRA available at R3,599.

Both of the boots will be available in unisex and women-specific fits/sizes, as well as their store availability. It’ll be available online at PUMA.com, as well as Totalsports and at leading football retailers across the country.