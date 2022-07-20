Just over two years ago, PUMA announced Dua Lipa as one of its latest brand ambassadors. A short while later, this was followed by a few releases and a collaboration. The duo return once again for another collaboration with the second PUMA Flutur collection.

The PUMA Flutur pack brings with it an unabashed aesthetic in the form of bright colours and form-fitting designs. It was inspired by old-school rave culture with a modern twist. Further to this, it features vivid shades, holographic details and retro elements throughout the pack.

Other influences include the striped jerseys, which are a throwback to the sportswear designs, as well as tracksuit-inspired cuts. There is a mix of colours available as well, including hues of pink, purple, orange and black. These colours are represented throughout the PUMA Flutur pack, which includes sneakers, apparel and even accessories to match.

The Flutur Collection

At the forefront of the new PUMA Flutur collection is Dua Lipa’s butterfly letter mark. The design has been inspired by vintage rave flyers, representing a transition to new beginnings. This is the theme that the musician’s life is lived by – a creative metamorphosis of her own. So, the butterfly has a lot of meaning to her, both in life and as part of the drop. For this collection, the butterfly graphic replaces the classic PUMA fast cat logo.

Across the range, there are over 30 pieces of clothing. This is highlighted by the flared T7 tracksuit, tights, sweatshirts, crop tops and more. It features inclusive sizing across the unisex collection. The bright tracksuits formed part of Dua Lipa’s vision of the nostalgic, rave scene, using comfortable pieces for the drop.

Additionally, there are six sneakers that form part of the PUMA Flutur collection. This includes the three variants of the CELL Dome King, two Mayze colourways and the Mayze Boot. Colours included in the sneaker collection are a mix of black, pink and silver, each of which has matching outfits from the apparel range.

The PUMA X Dua Lipa Flutur second drop will be available in South Africa from 29 July 2022.

It’ll be available online at PUMA.com, as well as at select PUMA stores around the country. Pricing will range from R899 to R2,299.