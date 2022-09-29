Sony usually releases their next-generation consoles, making their previous ones obsolete, with the most current technology that is available at the time. But optimization doesn’t stop there. A few years later, when efficiency has developed slightly but not enough to justify bringing out a whole new console, the Pro or the Slim version of the one that many already have comes out. Pro usually has performance optimization, stronger, faster and more hardware than the launch original. Slim is usually a much more compact version of the launch original, missing some features here and there, but just as functional as the original. It’s just a matter of time before the PS5 (PlayStation 5) console gets its Pro and Slim.

Sony’s Past Slim Consoles

In the past, coming out with Slim consoles had been about more than just creating a slightly more compact and efficient version of the console, instead, it was about pulling back manufacturing costs as well, and coming out with a slightly more affordable console for those that simply cannot justify the original launch’s price tag.

One of the few drawbacks of getting the slim as opposed to the launch original is that the slim model usually feels cheaper than the original. This is due to a combination of the company saving costs where they can, removing some of the features, and using more affordable manufacturing materials. For example, the PS4 slim removed the optical port which was present on the launch model to cut costs.

Some console manufacturers like Microsoft and Nintendo improve their Slim version, like the Xbox One S and the New Nintendo 3DS, but Sony generally doesn’t improve the hardware inside their slim models, saving that for their Pro models.

As it is, Sony has made the PS5 a little lighter by redesigning the heatsink, making the New Digital Edition model 300 grams lither than the original. In June, a YouTuber made an unofficial attempt at slimming down the PS5 by cramming the components of the console into a much smaller shell. This wasn’t entirely successful unfortunately because they still had to separate the power unit into a separate power brick, meaning they didn’t compact the console.

Slim Console Possible Features

It is doubtful that the design of the Slim would change far too much compared to the original polarizing design for which the PS5 is famous. It is impossible to predict exactly how the design might change, but it is fair to assume that there should be a drastic reduction in the overall size and weight, especially considering that the PS5 is the biggest console that Sony has made to date and weighs in as the second heaviest as well. With that having been said, the PS5 design probably won’t stray too far from the original as they have never completely redesigned their slim versions in the past.

The specs of the Slim version of the PlayStation 5 are likely to be almost identical to the launch version from a technical perspective. With the PS5 Pro on the horizon as well, it wouldn’t make sense to optimize the PS5 Slim, but to rather save that for the Pro. However, they will probably increase the Slim version’s storage, as it may not be able to use discs.

Sony has had the trend in the past where their Slim versions of their consoles are about US$100 cheaper than the original launch versions, and it is suspected that the same will go for the Slim version of the PS5. As for release dates, the PS3 and PS4 Slim versions have historically been launched about three years after the original, so we can probably expect the PS5 Slim somewhere around 2023 or early 2024.

Why The Slim May Be Better

Aside from the obvious price decrease that will probably suit many players, the PS5 is one of the biggest consoles out there. For those who want to have the experience but don’t have the space for such a massive console, the PlayStation 5 Slim will be perfect.

Lastly, the PS5 is incredibly difficult to buy now due to the slow manufacturing process caused by the chip shortage. If Sony were able to redesign the hardware of the PS5 to make a PS5 Slim, they might be able to save themselves from the chip shortage and get those consoles pumping out faster to all the people who just cannot get their hands on the PlayStation 5.

Would you be interested in a PS5 Slim?