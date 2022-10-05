Surprise! CD Projekt has just officially announced a Cyberpunk 2077 game sequel, which is currently codenamed Project Orion.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a really good example of what happens when a game is highly anticipated and developers allow their fans to rush the release of their games. One of the most disastrous releases of gaming history, CD Projekt Red somehow managed to save its game and its reputation. Now the core team is working on a sequel to the 2020 game, the next entry in the Cyberpunk series. The game is currently codenamed Project Orion, and the game aims to “prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk (of this dark future) universe.”

We will be seeing this new addition at some point down the line. That being said, there are unfortunately no further details available at the moment about Project Orion. We don’t know when we can expect further information, a release date, or even what platforms the game will be available on. Project Orion is likely many years away from hitting shelves but for this one we hope that CD Projekt Red takes all the time that they need to ensure a complete launch, hopefully avoiding the pitfalls that its predecessor experienced.

In fact, in a video published on YouTube, Adam Kiciński, CD Projekt’s president and CEO, confirmed that they’re currently working on three games set in The Witcher franchise, which means that Cyberpunk 2077’s sequel (Project Orion) is well off in the future.

Orion is a codename for our next Cyberpunk game, which will take the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue harnessing the potential of this dark future universe. pic.twitter.com/JoVbCf6jYZ — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) October 4, 2022

One of the most highly anticipated open-world action RPGs around the time of its release, Cyberpunk 2077 was massively hyped in the years leading up to the release. Unfortunately, this hype ended up backfiring for the studio behind it because fans were disappointed by the disastrous launch. When the game came out, the PC version wasn’t too bad, but the console versions suffered so many technical issues and bugs that Sony ended up removing the game from the PlayStation Store.

The game follows the life of the main character, V, who is an aspiring Cyberpunk. While on a job, a crazy series of events leads them deep into a conspiracy that changed the history of Night City, and now V is working on a timer to save their life. Players get to enjoy the Cyberpunk 2077 open world, dealing with quests, jobs, and cyber psychos.

CD Projekt Red made a massive effort to improve Cyberpunk 2077 after its release through many important updates that fixed major bugs and added features that players had been missing from the game. Since then, interest in the game has seen a massive spike after the release of Netflix’s anime based on the game, Cyberpunk: Edgerunner. That, coupled with the latest expansion that is coming to the game, Phantom Liberty, has given the game a boost.

Phantom Liberty is said to be a massive expansion that is going to expand Night City and add more content for players to explore. The expansion is in its final stages of development, with more than 350 people involved in making it. The studio is capitalizing on the new-found positivity for the game that has cropped up, and we can’t wait to see what comes from this new momentum.

Let’s hope Project Orion lives up to be everything that Cyberpunk 2077 was meant to be.

What would you like to see improved in the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, Project Orion?