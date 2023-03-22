After several delays, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will finally be released on the 12th of May, 2023. Fans are almost as excited as the producers that the game is finally coming to markets worldwide. The highly-anticipated title is expected to be pricier than other Nintendo games. Still, according to Nintendo of America’s president, the Zelda sequel is worth it. It is so worth it, in fact, that they believe that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is about to “change the game world” forever.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Will Change The Game World

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which everyone loved, is merely two months from release. Fans are so excited about the highly-anticipated game that it was nominated for Most Anticipated Game at the Famitsu Game Awards, and won. One of the game’s producers, Eiji Aonuma, was at the event to accept the award and shared some fascinating tidbits about the upcoming game.

A series of tweets were posted by Japanese Twitter user Genki_JPN but were also deleted. Luckily for us, they were recovered by Nintendo Life so that we could all enjoy them. Genki_JPN quoted Aonuma saying, “In the sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, furthermore, the player’s free imagination will be filled with a new gameplay that will bring about changes to the game world.”

Genki_JPN also quoted him saying that he hoped all players would be “pleasantly surprised” by the changes that had been made and that they could enjoy exploring Hyrule in an “unknown” state.

Worth The Price

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is expected to be priced at $69.99 (R1,499.99 if you are a South African Nintendo fan like me). Although this is at a slightly higher price point (merely $10 more expensive than previous games), Nintendo of America’s president, Doug Bowser (ironic, isn’t it), was quoted saying that the game is so good that he believes it justifies the slightly higher price.

In deciding how the game would be priced, the marketing team looked at what the game had to offer. What it has to offer players is “an incredibly full, deeply immersive experience”, and according to them, the price point reflects the fantastic opportunity for an experience that players can expect when playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

If you are worried about Nintendo games becoming more expensive, rest assured that this will only happen on a case-by-case basis. Bowser has assured us this will only be true with some of their titles. The switch up to the common pricing practice was made to emulate how Europe and other parts of the world change their pricing depending on the game itself and what it offers. It will be a standard for some fun.

TL;DR After many delays, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will finally release on the 12 th of May, 2023.

of May, 2023. The game is one of the most highly anticipated games, and the producers think it will change the game world forever.

The game is pricier than usual but reflects how incredible it will be.

