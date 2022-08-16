Twitter users are only now realizing that the leading actress of Prey, Amber Midthunder, is the daughter of David Midthunder, the face model for Mortal Kombat 11’s Nightwolf.

Prey is one of the best movies that have been released this year.

With an outstanding 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it is the highest-rated movie in its franchise, followed by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1987 Predator with an 80% rating, the 2010 Predators with a 65% rating, The Predator from 2018 with 33%, Predator 2 from 1990 with 32%, Alien vs Predator from 2004 with 22% and finally Alien vs Predator: Requiem from 2007 with an abysmal 12%.

Lead actress Amber Midthunder can be proud that her feature film is a cut well above the rest.

Amber Midthunder is an American and Sioux actress known for her regular roles in the FX series Legion, The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico and her appearances in Longmire and Banshee. Having starred in such a famous franchise as Predator, Midthunder was praised for how well she took to her role, with director Dan Trachtenberg saying she was the perfect choice for the role and that she nailed her audition.

Amber Midthunder’s Famous Parentage

Although the name gives it away, as well as their shared red-carpet appearances throughout his Hollywood career, the father and daughter duo have made it clear that they weren’t hiding the fact, Twitter users are only now realizing that Amber Midthunder is the daughter of Mortal Kombat 11’s Nightwolf face model, David Midthunder.

David Midthunder is an enrolled tribal member at the Fort Peck Indian reservation in Montana where he was born, Montana’s Lakota Sioux and Assiniboine reservation, and is an active member in Lakota ceremonial practices and Native rights issues. A strong member of his community, he graduated from Stewart Indian School in Nevada and pursued a degree in Cultural Anthropology at the University of Utah.

David Midthunder began his acting career in film, appearing as far back as 2003 in titles such as Cate Blanchett’s dramatical adaptation of The Missing, 2004’s Hidalgo with Viggo Mortensen, and the Phil Moon period drama Ghosts of the Heartland in 2009.

Lately, he is known for his roles in Famous shoes in Larry McMurtry’s Comanche Moon and roles like David Ridges in Longmire, as Longmire’s nemesis in seasons two and three of the series.

The proud Native American actor has not kept his work purely to film and TV however and has also made a foray into the video gaming world.

David Midthunder is the face model for Mortal Kombat 11’s Nightwolf AKA Grey Cloud, Liu Kang’s teacher who teaches all of his students to use Animality, and in passing trials to get a chance to fight and defeat Shao Kahn.

Nightwolf has appeared many times throughout the Mortal Kombat timeline, finally returning in Mortal Kombat 11 as a DLC character, and later gaining a role as one of the protagonists of the Aftermath story mode expansion. “A good chief gives, he doesn’t take” – Nightwolf to Shao Kahn.

It seems that acting runs in the blood of the Midthunder family, and it’s exciting to see Amber following in her father’s footsteps. Hopefully we’ll see Nightwolf return in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 12. Perhaps we’ll even get Amber Midthunder as Prey‘s Naru as a Mortal Kombat DLC character.

Did you realise that Amber Midthunder was the daughter of Mortal Kombat’s David Midthunder?