It’s official. A new version of Catan, the popular multiplayer board game, has been announced for PlayStation and Xbox consoles for 2023.

Settlers of Catan is a strategy board game about a group of settlers who have travelled to an uninhabited island and discovered that there are other settlers who have arrives as well. Everyone is now in a race to build their settlements as fast as they can and claim the island as their own.

Throughout the game, you have to collect resources, trade with your enemies or with ships on the shores of the island, and use your collected resources to build your settlements. In order to win the board game, you have to be the first person to earn 10 points on your turn (it can be a little frustrating if you’ve got 10 points and are waiting for your turn to claim victory, only for the person before to win 10 points on their turn).

The game is a lot of fun and has led to plenty of incredibly entertaining family game nights (it certainly causes significantly fewer feuds than Monopoly).

Going Digital

Many have enjoyed the beloved board game for years and now the creators of Catan have decided to make their work digital. Everything from collecting new resources to trading to building your settlements will be animated, bringing the world of Catan to life in a way that has never been seen before. Rather than the flat tiles of the board game, there will be NPCs that will be able to walk around, animals living in the field, and much more.

Catan will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as well as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. The newer consoles will run at 60fps (frames per second) and have 4k quality graphics, with haptic feedback that will also be available for PlayStation 5 Users.

How Will the Game Work?

You will be able to play the game locally, online, or even in single-player mode. The basic concept of the board game and all the mechanics will remain the same: four players going head-to-head to compete for control of the island. When playing locally (with all players in the same room using the same console) the game will utilise players’ smartphones and have them as additional controllers on which they can hide their resources.

Players who decide to play on their own will face off against AI opponents who, like regular opponents, will do what they can to make sure that they will be the ones to conquer the island.

The objective of the game will remain the same as well as the ability to customize the board so that every time you play the game the experience is different.

Fans of Catan are excited to be able to play the game on consoles with friends who might live far away, and now they have the added bonus of not having to worry about losing pieces.

What do you think about the Catan board game being adapted for PlayStation and Xbox consoles?