The developers behind Pokémon have finally revealed some details about the highly anticipated mobile game Pokémon Sleep. The game was first announced in 2019, and after waiting an exceptionally long time for it to appear, a couple of trailers finally came out and revealed what the game experience would look like moving forward.

The Purpose of Pokémon Sleep

The game is a sleep tracker that players can interact with by sleeping. Upon opening the app, players will find themselves on an island home to some sleeping Snorlax and Professor Neroli, the researcher behind the game. All you have to do to play the game is… Sleep. Players can set their phones next to them while they sleep, and the app will record, measure and analyse how they sleep. This analysis will put you into one of three sleep categories: Doozing, Snoozing or Slumbering.

Each sleep type will attract different Pokémon With which you can interact. During the night, they’ll gather around Snorlax and stay there for you to find when you wake up. Continued app usage may result in you finding some rare Pokémon sleep styles that other players won’t get to see. Each Pokémon has several different sleep styles that will change depending on how you sleep. The more you sleep, the better your chance of discovering the different sleep styles. The game is a very interesting way to get Pokémon players to sleep more.

If you’re a parent hoping to get your kid to go to sleep, this might be good motivation for them. You can’t attract Pokémon if you play with your toys or watch TV all night. It’s also just generally good motivation for Pokémon fans in general. There is no better motivation for sleep than knowing that when you wake up, there will be several adorable Pokémon waiting around for you.

How the New Companion Device Works

The Pokémon Go Plus Plus will be released alongside the new sleep tracker. It is a new version of Pokémon Go’s companion device and works as a tool for the intended game and a sleep tracker, though it isn’t essential for the sleep tracker as that only requires a smartphone. It’s shaped like a Poké-ball and is very simple to use.

When using it for the game, you only need to press the middle button when going to bed and again when you wake up. This will let the app know exactly when it should start recording your sleep. In addition, the device can sing you lullabies and will grow friendlier the more you use it for the app, enabling you to unlock different alarm sounds.

When working with Pokémon Go, you can use the device instead of constantly pulling out your phone. For example, you can automatically spin Poké-Stops and throw Poké-balls, Great-Balls and Ultra-balls. Nintendo has plans to use the sleep data collected by Pokémon Sleep in Pokémon Go. We don’t know when the game will be released, but Pokémon fans can rest assured that it will happen sometime this year.

