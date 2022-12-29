2022 has not been an excellent year for most people. And this also rings true within the gaming industry. There have been issues with many platforms, and PlayStation has been dire. And why is this, you may ask? There seems to be a shift within the company as it prepares for the new year. Based on its recent track record, the company has big plans for 2023; this could be a hit-or-miss situation. But what does Sony PlayStation have planned for 2023?

RELATED: Disney+ Is Finally Coming To The PlayStation 5 Console In South Africa

As the year draws to a close, there has been a significant change in PlayStation’s strategy regarding the gaming industry. In itself, this is a good thing as this means they are paying attention to what their fans want and are aware of their competition. However, this also means they are paying close attention to what they have been doing right and wrong. And with the gaming industry constantly changing rapidly, they will have to make a considerable effort to keep up.

What Is PlayStation Planning for 2023?

The company has already seen a shift this year with its attempt to implement a system similar to the Xbox Game Pass. They already have a game pass for their respective company, so they decided to revamp the way PS Plus works. They gave players access to PS4 and PS5 games at the Extra tier and included titles from older consoles in the most expensive package option. Unfortunately, this sparked controversy with players as they consistently failed to add older titles to the works.

Furthermore, there is also the prospect of PlayStation finally dabbling in the field of VR. They plan to launch the PlayStation VR2 in February. But once again, this has been met with backlash as the company has a long history of neglecting the perfection of any devices that are not PlayStation consoles. And while you would think that because their consoles are such high quality, anything else they produce is good, you would be wrong. Most of their money goes into perfecting the gaming console, leaving other hardware to the leftovers. This is one of the main reasons it is difficult for the company to find sponsorships or investments for other projects.

PlayStation Is Now Offering Mobile Gaming?

Yes, that is correct. The company is also heading toward mobile gaming as the industry grows. This followed news that they acquired Savage Game Studios. Soon after, they announced that they would create and release an entire mobile division. And while this is a great idea, in theory, there are still some key issues the company would have to resolve before this can become a reality. Again, one of the main issues would be to put more of an emphasis on other hardware produced to ensure that all their products are as good as their consoles.

RELATED: Finally, PlayStation Is Offering A Freebie That Doesn’t Require A Subscription

Are you excited about the new changes coming to PlayStation in 2023?