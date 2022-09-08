Bailee Madison has a new horror movie releasing soon and apparently Play Dead is so disturbing that her sister can’t sit through it.

While chatting about her love for the horror genre, Bailee Madison started chatting a little about an upcoming horror movie that she filmed just before. Play Dead is set to premiere later this year and is directed by Patrick Lussier (known for My Bloody Valentine). And according to those who’ve seen it, it’s genuinely terrifying.

The 22-year-old told Collider in an interview about the recently concluded Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin that she is a really huge fan of the horror genre, and loves that horror movies push the boundaries of film. She has mentioned that she loves that the horror genre isn’t afraid to take risks when it comes to films, scarying their audiences, pushing their screenwriters’ and actors’ techniques, and daring them to go to new and bizarre territory.

Bailee Madison shared, “I think horror doesn’t have boundaries, which I think is what makes it really exciting. You can explore psychological aspects of it or just slasher aspects of it, but it doesn’t really have any limits. Which is why I think…especially in the time in my life right now, like I don’t want to be held back I just want to get to have fun and do what I love.”

The Just Go With It actress has been loving her latest foray into the horror genre, and Play Dead isn’t the first. In 2010 she starred in Guillermo Del Toro’s Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark when she was only 9 years old.

It’s not surprising that the movie is said to be super messed up, as it starts with one of the most macabre premises for a movie in a long time. Play Dead begins with a criminology student that fakes her death to break into a morgue, trying to chase down a lead on a crime that she is investigating.

Seemingly starring as the lead actress, Madison says that the movie is “very different” and gets very weird. When Madison showed the movie to her sister during a screening, she apparently walked out.

“It’s called Play Dead. It’s with Jerry O’Connell. It’s basically just him and I the whole movie, and it’s really… It’s really horrifying. Play Dead takes place in a morgue…It’s really all I can say. It’s really…yeah, my sister can’t watch it. I showed it to her a couple of weeks ago, and she had to get up and leave. She’s like, ‘I’m nauseous like I physically want to throw up,’ and I was like ‘Cool! That’s good.’”

There is currently no release date for Play Dead or even a trailer, but everyone is hoping that we will be seeing Bailee Madison’s disturbing horror movie later this year.

Horror is a genre that is forever growing so it’s wonderful to see writers and directors that are willing to push the limits of the genre, and actors who are excited to join them on their journey.

Are you excited to learn more about Bailee Madison’s Play Dead?