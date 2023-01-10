Takealot has brought South Africans the most significant convenience regarding reliable online shopping. The retailer offers secure payment methods, numerous delivery options ranging from free to next-day delivery, pick-up point options, and an array of deals on everyday products. However, a problem does arise with customers who live in areas that are not eligible for delivery which means they miss out on the fantastic deals Takealot has to offer. Furthermore, there is also the problem of people not always being able to collect the deliveries, as Takealot has a habit of arriving sooner than the estimated arrival time (which can sometimes be bad). However, Pick n Pay has teamed up with Takealot to solve this issue.

Big brand retailers such as Checkers and Woolworths have already rolled out their delivery partners with the CheckersSixty60 app, and the Woolworths app now has a Dash Delivery option. Furthermore, Pick n Pay has apps for both their main store and their liquor store counterparts. And despite teaming up with Takealot recently, they have done so before. In 2022, Pick n Pay also made it possible to order groceries from Mr D Food Delivery services, a counterpart of Takealot. This has made the action of ordering groceries that much easier for consumers. However, now the two companies have teamed up once again, making it easier for customers to claim their Takealot packages.

The retailer has launched its first new pick-up point for packages at a counter inside Pick n Pay in Table Bay Mall in Cape Town. This concept was launched before Christmas when Takealot saw an influx in orders. The pick-up point reached its capacity within two days, which is good news for both stores as it will be a lucrative and beneficial move on their part.

The goal is for customers to be able to pick up their non-food packages while shopping at their convenience. In addition, consumers can collect everything save for large appliances. The omnichannel general merchandise head of Pick n Pay, Ansgar Pabst, explained that they would distribute these counters in more of their stores across South Africa. As this concept is still in its infancy, they plan to run the project for three months and see the result and whether this would be a helpful addition to their stores. The manager said that the results after the first two weeks already look very promising.

The counter will be open and available to millions of customers all over, as there are 2000 stores currently in South Africa. The service will be available during store hours and allow customers to reserve a delivery date and collection day. This is perfect for customers who have not been able to order from Takealot due to their area of residence or working hours. The store has made considerable progress from just a retail store as it allows customers to pay their bills, RICA their SIM card, or do their banking.

This is a promising decision, and hopefully, it will lead to more stores being introduced to this concept.

Are you excited about the new Takealot & Pick n Pay pick-up points?

SOURCE: mybroadband.co.za