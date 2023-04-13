The brilliant filmmaker that he is, Peter Jackson, has taken on some of the most intimidating movie adaptations of literature that have ever existed. He is the genius mind behind The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Hobbit trilogy, and breathtakingly beautiful stories like The Lovely Bones and Heavenly Creatures. As one of the most skilled adaptors of the movie world, we need Peter Jackson to direct a The Legend of Zelda movie, or better yet, another epic trilogy.

The Legend of Zelda Movie

With Nintendo working with Illumination to bring one of their most loved video game concepts to life in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, who knows what video game could be next? Hands down, one of the most prolific video game franchises the Japanese console company has ever created is The Legend of Zelda. With remakes galore and one of the most lore-rich universes out there, there is a lot for Peter Jackson to work with if he were ever to create a movie adaptation of the title.

When you think of The Legend of Zelda, no doubt the image that comes to mind is high-fantasy, with a magical world for its protagonist to explore and enough twists and turns to make a person dizzy. And suppose you are a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien, the godfather of fantasy. In that case, it might seem like a vaguely familiar concept. So, who better to bring yet another rich fantasy world to life than Peter Jackson?

Abandoned Films’ AI Adaptation

The idea of a The Legend of Zelda movie directed by Peter Jackson isn’t a novel one. However, Abandoned Films uploaded a stunning YouTube Video where they used AI to design an incredible concept for the video game adaptation in Jackson’s style.

Many fans wonder who might be the perfect actor to bring Link to life, with Tom Holland‘s name often thrown into the ring. Still, Abandoned Films suggests that Peter Jackson’s beloved Legolas, Orlando Bloom, should keep his pointy ears and star in the role of Link in Jackson’s The Legend of Zelda.

With the role of Link being filled, who would be the beautiful and titular Zelda? A previous star in a Peter Jackson film, Saoirse Ronan from The Lovely Bones, would be an outstanding casting for Princess Zelda. Still, many think that Emma Watson is the prime choice, including Abandoned Films.

Of course, there can be no story without a villain, and who should play the villainous Ganondorf? Idris Elba, perhaps? Or perhaps Riz Ahmed? Abandoned Films suggests none other than our favourite Green Goblin, Willem Dafoe. You can’t deny that his angular features would be perfect in the role.

I’m not too worried about who Peter Jackson casts into the roles, as long as my prayers for a The Legend of Zelda movie adaptation by him are answered.

Would you watch The Legend of Zelda movie directed by Peter Jackson?

Credit: Abandoned Films