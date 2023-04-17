The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released recently, and it was an incredible hit with everyone who took the time to watch it. If people weren’t freaking out about how Illumination brought their favourite characters to life in an entertaining way, they were complimenting the animation or Jack Black’s incredibly performed ballad, Peaches. The movie’s success has already led fans to discuss future projects and what they hope to see from Nintendo. One of the many ideas brought up was a live-action Super Mario movie starring Pedro Pascal as the titular character.

Why Pedro Pascal Would Be Great as Mario

Pascal has proved himself a brilliant actor on numerous occasions, whether it’s through more comedic roles, like Javi Gutierrez in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, or more serious roles, like Joel Miller in HBO’s The Last of Us or Javier Peña in Narcos. He also does a fantastic job voicing Din Djarin in The Mandalorian. So playing a character like Mario wouldn’t be difficult at all.

However, his acting skills aren’t the only reasons fans want him to play a live-action rendition of Mario. Pascal has similar attributes to the character, most notably his iconic moustache. In addition, Pascal could be a hilarious Mario, simply based on all his projects.

Fans Curious About What Pedro Pascal Would Look Like as Super Mario

A few fans were particularly curious about what Pascal would look like as Mario and either decided to use A.I. or editing software to make their visions come true. Those who used A.I. received images of a live-action Mario movie in The Last of Us style, which is significantly darker than the new animated film. However, the art did its job, and Pascal looks like he’d make a truly iconic Mario, even if he is glaring at something in the distance in half the images.

Those that used editing software got a better idea of what a more comedic live-action Mario movie might look like. After watching The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and seeing Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal’s hilarious dynamic, fans saw an opportunity to create a moment reminiscent of Mario Kart.

In one scene, Pascal and Cage’s characters are driving together. While Cage looks highly confused and incredibly weirded out by everything going on, Pascal is smiling like he’d never wish to be anywhere else in the world.

A fan edited caps, reminiscent of those worn by Mario and Waluigi, onto Pascal and Cage’s heads, respectively. They stare at each other for a moment, and then the camera switches to show that they’re in different karts, and Pascal’s Mario hits Cage’s Waluigi with a bomb blast.

It’s a hilarious recreation of a well-loved, friendship-damaging game and a clip that solidified the idea that Pascal should be the one to bring a live-action Mario to life.

Do you think Pedro Pascal is a good choice to play the live-action version of Super Mario?