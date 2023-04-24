Fans of the popular isekai anime, Overlord, are eagerly awaiting news of a potential season 5. Here’s what we know.

Based on the Overlord light novel series by Kugane Maruyama, the anime first aired in 2015 and has gained a considerable fanbase since its release. Set in 2126; the story follows an office worker named Momonga as he logs onto his favourite video game for the last time. Going by the name Ainz Ooal Gown in game; his reason for doing so is because YGGDRASIL is about to be shut down. By midnight, all players would be ejected from the game. But instead, Momonga and his entire guild get transported inside the game. Even stranger, it seems the world is no longer just virtual, with all the NPCs gaining sentience.

Using his knowledge of the game, Momonga decides to explore the world of the popular DMMO-RPG. Of course, in classic Isekai fashion, this means he is extremely powerful in this new world he and his friends were dragged into. Furthermore, magic and mythical creatures such as vampires and demons are now real, making for a much more interesting watch. The second half of 2022 brought with it the end of the fourth season of Overlord, and naturally, fans have been dying to know whether they would be seeing more of Ainz’s adventures. Here is everything we know about the possibility of an Overlord season 5.

Will There Be a Season 5 of Overlord?

Unfortunately, there has been no official announcement for another season of the popular anime. Furthermore, the prospect of a new season is further dwindled by the low interest in the show at the moment. Despite its fanbase reaching the millions, the show has not been trending recently. However, this is considered normal as there has been no word regarding a new season of the show in over six months. Furthermore, the fourth season also ended in September 2022, which saw a decline in the interest of many viewers until more were announced.

However, fans should not worry as there is a good chance of the show receiving another season in the near future. Currently, Overlord is one of Japan’s most popular light novels, with the latest volume having sold over 150 000 copies. With that in mind, there are only 16 volumes out of the light novel at the moment, and the fourth season adapted 10, 11 and 14. Furthermore, studio Madhouse is working on a different project covering volumes 12 and 13 of the novels, leaving only two volumes as source material.

Since the light novels are still ongoing, it can be assumed that once the studio has at least three volumes to work with, we may finally receive an official announcement for Overlord season 5. Although the long wait can be discouraging, series such as One Punch Man, Attack on Titan, and Mob Psycho 100 saw years pass between seasons before an official announcement was made. Therefore, it is improbable that a show with an 8.32 rating on MyAnimeList will be cancelled without warning and very good reason.

Will There Be More from Overlord in the Meantime?

As mentioned above, Studio Madhouse has been working on a different project for the series. They will adapt volumes 12 and 13 of the light novel into an anime film covering the “Holy Kingdom Arc”. Although the previous films the anime has received ended up being recaps of the events of the main series, this one will follow unseen content. The film’s narrative will occur between the fourth season’s 7th and 8th episodes and will centre on the Sacred Kingdom. Although the film was announced in May 2021, an official release date for the film has yet to be confirmed. However, many people are anticipating the film to be released within 2023. So far, the film is titled Overlord: Holy Kingdom Arc Movie.

What Will the Plot of Overlord: Holy Kingdom Arc Movie Be?

The beginning of volume 12 of the light novel sees the Holy Kingdom, the rival kingdom of the Sorcerer Kingdom, being attacked by the Demon Emperor, Jaldabaoth. It is safe to assume that the movie will focus on this arc and how these events will affect the Holy Kingdom. Furthermore, the film is also expected to introduce two new key characters to the show. The following paragraphs will look at the plot of volumes 12 and 13 in more vivid detail, so this serves as your spoiler warning to skip ahead.

Volume 12 begins with the proud Roble Holy Kingdom led by their great queen, Calca Bessarez, who can use divine magic. The human nation occupies a peninsula with the entrance taking shape in the form of the Great Wall. These are colossal walls built around the city to ensure they can live in peace and harmony. Said to withstand attacks from the Demi-Human tribes to the east, the Great Wall has provided much protection to the nation for centuries. That is until the Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth shows up with an army of monsters from various tribes.

Although the queen believes they can withstand the onslaught of Jaldabaoth’s attacks, they quickly realise their forces will not suffice to fight off the Demon Emperor. So, despite breaking the rules to do so, the Holy Kingdom turns to the Sorcerer Kingdom, which is also known as the nation of the Undead. And who is the King of the Undead? None other than Ainz Ooal Gown. Forced to combine forces so the people of the Holy Kingdom will survive, Ainz helps them take on the Demon Emperor. Whether they will be able to beat the ruthless Demon King is yet to be seen.

Volume 13 of the light novel is a direct continuation of the intense battle against Jaldabaoth and the titular characters’ struggle to defeat him. This means the Demon Emperor will prove to be an immense threat to the combined forces of the Holy and Sorcerer’s Kingdoms. And this is with the help of Ainz’s tremendous knowledge and power.

To Conclude…

As the movie does not have a release date yet, it is very unlikely that a season 5 will see an announcement anytime soon. This is probably because Studio Madhouse has its hands full with animating the movie. However, there is a possibility of the fifth season being confirmed once the movie is released. Or at least once a release date is set for the film.

