Trauma is a concept that film has tried to unpack since the medium’s inception, specifically in the horror and thriller genres. Joe Lo Truglio’s Outpost does the same, but it features one of the wildest turns that’s likely to shock and horrify the audience. In fact, by the end of the 89-minute runtime, the viewer sits stunned by what they have witnessed.

What is Outpost about?

After an assault by her ex-partner Mike (Tim Neff), Kate (Beth Dover) searches for a place to get away – from her regular life and the nightmares she suffers after the attack. She receives volunteer work as a lookout at an isolated outpost where the only person nearby is a man named Reggie (Dylan Baker). Yet, despite Kate escaping to find solitude, her demons haven’t drowned in the past…

The asphyxiation of solitude

Lo Truglio may be known for his acting in side-splitting comedies such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Wet Hot American Summer, but he shows another side as the writer-director of this psychological thriller. Yes, there are anxiety-inducing horror elements here, but Outpost is more The Shining than The Exorcist in its overall execution. It’s more about what lurks and beneath the skin than what’s outside of it.

One of the greatest successes of the film is how Lo Truglio has juxtaposed a vast, opening setting with such a suffocating atmosphere. The filmmaker gets inside the viewer’s head, where reality is often shaped by how the person feels rather than what they see. He captures the real side of trauma that isn’t sanitised like most television shows and movies depict it. There’s a deeply uncomfortable and ugly truth to what Kate experiences in this film – from the fear to the use of reparative imagination – and it’s something that many people can relate to, though maybe not to the full extent she does.

Beth Dover’s shockingly good performance in Outpost

Dover carries Outpost on her shoulders. The better part of the movie features the actor on her own, as she taps into Kate’s fractured mind and leaves the audience wondering if what’s happening is real or not. The other actors play crucial supporting roles at pivotal points, but this is Kate’s story, and Dover takes the viewer on an unexpected and chaotic journey that isn’t linear or plays out as expected. Instead, she utilises this performance to provide a harrowing reminder that even though someone may escape from their circumstances, the trauma doesn’t end there – and it will continue until it is addressed.

A thrilling and lingering film

Don’t believe the trailers for this film because Lo Truglio’s Outpost is something much more than a generic horror thriller set in the woods. It claws and scratches at all the emotions and last nerves, unsettling and shocking the viewer by the time the third act unfolds. Undoubtedly, it boasts a decisively non-Hollywood ending that will upset a lot of people who prefer stories to conclude on a happy note. Yet, the film never runs or hides away from its core theme: hurt people hurt people. Take from that what you will.