Now that the iconic House of the Dragon has concluded its first season, it’s time for all of us fans to ‘hurry up and wait’ for the second season. In the meantime there is plenty to do, like rewatch the first season, maybe recap on Game of Thrones or read the book that inspired the spinoff series in the first place, Fire & Blood. There are ways to enjoy the series using your mobile phone, like inspired mobile games, watching on your phone, or reading books on your phone. But you wouldn’t want to do that with any old boring phone, would you? No. For House of the Dragon fans that just can’t get enough, Oppo has just released their Reno 8 Pro x House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set

Along with getting the new Oppo Reno 8 Pro, those who buy this set will also receive phone accessories that are perfectly designed for House of the Dragon fans, and steeped in symbolism from the show. Down to the SIM ejector, every detail has been thought of and perfectly curated for fans. With this Limited Edition set you will receive:

Phone Cover

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition set comes with a black phone cover that is styled after the scaly dragon skin of Balerion the Black Dread, sporting the golden sigil of the three-headed dragon we know to represent the Targaryen family in both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. Sleek and protective, it’s a great and necessary accessory for any phone.

Phone Holder

Sometimes called a phone holder or a phone ring, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition set comes complete with a gold and black one shaped like a dragon spreading its wings to prevent you from dropping your phone and just increasing the ease of access. The official website reads “Inspired by the fierce and formidable pair of dragons, the dragon emblem phone holder comes straight from the vault of the Targaryens.” Paired with the phone cover, the combo is perfect.

SIM Ejector

The SIM ejector tool is in the shape of a tiny golden dragon, and it’s so special to see that the brand has thought about the collection so thoroughly that they have included such a small and beautiful detail. The official details for the SIM ejector read “Born of the ferocious young dragons, the dragon SIM ejector pin is delicate but fierce, crafted to unlock with deftness when brute force should be avoided.” Although this is a set for House of the Dragon and not Game of Thrones, I think this is a little bit of a missed opportunity for making a ‘Needle’ reference.

Key Chain

This three-headed dragon-embellished key chain looks like a coin that has fallen straight out of a Targaryen’s pocket and is included with the set. “The revered golden keychain with embossing of the three-headed dragon will protect what’s dear to you,” and protect your dear car keys from going missing.

Collectables

The last two items in the House of the Dragon Limited Edition Oppo Reno 8 collection are collectibles, and unfortunately have nothing to do with a phone, but everything to do with House of the Dragon. You can now be the owner of your very own golden dragon egg, and “be a true ally to House Targaryen by keeping guard over the most powerful thing in the Seven Kingdoms – the egg of the next dragon.”

The last item in the House of the Dragon Limited Edition Oppo Reno 8 set is a ‘handwritten proclamation’ by King Viserys I Targaryen that welcomes you into the house of Fire & Blood, “The ultimate seal of approval.”

If this all sounds like your kind of deal, keep your eyes peeled, because the set is bound to go on pre-order any day now, but is still currently only appearing on Flipkart in India. We can’t give you an idea of a price yet because that has yet to be revealed, but the whole set is thought to be becoming available as of the 24th of October, just in time for Diwali.

Are you going to be picking up your very own House of the Dragon Limited Edition set for the Oppo Reno 8 Pro?