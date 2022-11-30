Offworld Industries and Sony Pictures Consumer Products just announced a new Starship Troopers game, titled Starship Troopers: Extermination, just in time to coincide with the original film’s 25th anniversary. There was a teaser trailer that came out with the announcement. Unfortunately, the teaser didn’t show much of the game in action, but Offworld Industries included more details in their statement.

RELATED: The Mandalorian Season 3: Everything We Hope To See In The Star Wars Series

Starship Troopers started with Verhoeven’s 1997 science fiction film that brought Robert A. Heinlein’s novel of the same name. This masterpiece birthed a whole franchise. Paul Verhoeven’s satirical film hit movie theatres on the 27th of November in 1997.

There have been few Starship Trooper games in the past. The first game was released back in 2000 by Blue Tongue Entertainment and MicroProse, called Starship Troopers: Terran Ascendancy. The game was a well-loved real-time tactics video game. The next game to come out based on this story was Starship Troopers by Stranglite Studios and Empire Interactive. The game was also the first first-person shooter of the bunch. The most recent addition to the collection was The Aristocrats’ Starship Troopers: Terran Command just this year, which was yet another real-time strategy game.

The game is a 12-player squad-based shooter that will pit troopers against swarms of giant bugs. The game looks like it is going exclusively to Windows PC in 2023. It will launch in Steam’s Early Access program, so players can check out the beta version quickly.

The game relies heavily on the guns-and-guts action of Starship Troopers fiction, allowing players to take on the role of a soldier in the Deep Space Vanguard. The soldiers are on a mission to eradicate the bugs on the alien planet Valaka.

Offworld Industries

Offworld Industries made the beloved tactical first-person shooter Squad. However, it looks like they are turning their expertise towards Starship Troopers. The game studio shared that players will have to work together in four squads to complete objectives while working as a larger unit of 12. Players will acquire resources, build a base they must defend, and fight together to extract from the alien planet in one piece.

Each player’s role is split into three classes, assault, support, and defence. Despite filling different positions throughout the game, all players can contribute to building the base’s fortifications by building walls, sentry towers, and ammunition stations using the resources they have gathered together.

Players playing with friends will probably communicate using alternative apps like Discord. Still, the only way for random players to communicate in the game is through a ping system to point out points of interest and incoming threats from swarms of bugs.

Speaking of swarms, Offworld Industries has mentioned that there will be five different enemy types for enemies to encounter on the launch. This implies that there will be even more different enemy types to discover later in the game.

We have a lot to look forward to with the upcoming game, and to keep track of what’s happening with it, keep an eye on the game’s steam page. If you are interested, there are also some gameplay videos on YouTube to tide us over until the game is released.

RELATED: PlayStation Won’t Be Making Cross-Gen Games Moving Forward

Are you looking forward to Starship Troopers: Extermination?