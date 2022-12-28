Channing Tatum has been in the running to play a character for as long as fans can remember. He has been tied to the mutant character, Gambit, but the film, unfortunately, ended up being scraped in development. This has been sad news for the character’s designated actor and fans. And this is due to the decision to reboot the X-Men within the MCU, and therefore any X-Men character films have been put on hold. That being said, it does beg the question of whether Channing Tatum can take up the role of Gambit within the MCU in future films.

RELATED: Channing Tatum Should Replace Chris Evans As Captain America in the MCU

Channing Tatum has a significant attachment to this character, and it is sad to see the disappointing news that there will be no further production. However, there have been confirmations from other possible cast members that the script was good and would have made for a good film overall. But, since nothing can be done about the devastating news, there is still the possibility of fans being able to see what Tatum would look like as his dream character. This is due to the reveal of some concept art from the original storyboard for the film.

There Are Only Four Frames From The Storyboard Available

Antony Winn, senior illustrator and storyboard artist, revealed some of the completed artworks from a singular scene that would have been in the film. There are only four frames, but they offer a glimpse into what Channing Tatum would have looked like in the role.

The frames were shared via ArtStation. The frames go as follows:

Frame 1 shows the character sitting in the bed of his pick-up truck with a bottle in hand. A small shack in the background is assumed to be his house. He is intently staring at the bottle in his hand.

Frame 2 is an over-the-shoulder close-up shot of the bottle of alcohol that seemingly begins to warp.

Frame 3 is a close-up of Gambit’s face which show his eyes glowing red as he glares at the bottle. After that, the bottle begins to warp even further, although most of it is out of frame.

Frame 4 is the character throwing the bottle at a nearby fence in what can only be assumed to be a burst of anger. His eyes are glowing red, and the bottle bursts into a flash of red light.

Sadly, this is all available for fans curious about Tatum’s appearance as Gambit.

RELATED: 10 Actors Who Quit Acting

Is There A Possibility Of Channing Tatum Playing The Role In Future Adaptations?

So far, Deadpool 3 is in production and has confirmed that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine. And Deadpool is part of the extended MCU where mutants exist. This is following the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reveal of Professor Xavier, which means there is a possibility that mutants will be back on the big screen sooner rather than later. And if the mutants and X-Men are seen back on screen, there is no reason why Tatum cannot play the role of Gambit in the MCU. In fact, it is owed to the star at this point as he refuses to watch any Marvel films following the crushing news that he will not be playing the role of Gambit in the initial production.

RELATED: The Female-Led Version Of 21 Jump Street Has A New Title

Would you like to see Channing Tatum as Gambit?