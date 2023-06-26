Social media has recently been flooded with news on the OceanGate Titan Submarine. For those unaware, the submarine was a deep-sea exploration vehicle hailed as a technological marvel capable of diving to depths of up to 4,000 meters. The submersible was intended to be a tourist attraction for wealthy individuals to explore the wreckage of the Titanic. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when the vehicle imploded, killing everyone inside.

Because the internet is never slow to react to a disaster, the incident quickly became the subject of online memes and social media jokes. But things may have gone a step too far when someone decided to turn the submersible into a virtual object in a video game just days after the tragic incident occurred.

Well-known Grand Theft Auto V modder, SkylineGTRFreak, has recreated the Oceangate submarine in the popular action-adventure game. As such, other players can now explore dark and eerie underwater environments of GTA using a replica of the ill-fated submarine.

But why even create such a questionable mod? Well, the mod’s creator seemingly has a penchant for creating mods based on real-life incidents, and the story of the submersible is no exception. The mod’s creator had already made a mod based on the Chinese spy balloon when it was in the news, so it was only natural that he would create one based on this incident as well. And thus, Grand Theft Auto players were introduced to a new mod inspired by this tragic event.

Soon after its grand launch on Sunday, June 18, OceanGate’s Titan submersible vessel plunged into despair. The tragic incident claimed the lives of five people, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush. According to reports regarding the tragic incident, Oceangate was warned of safety issues on board the Titan, with some experts even warning that boarding the vessel would be a bad idea (Does this sound oddly familiar?).

There is an uncanny parallel between the original Titanic sinking and this incident involving a captain who received and ignored numerous warnings. Given that the Titan Sub was not even certified for deep-sea exploration, it begs the question of how it was used in such a hazardous mission. Regrettably, concerns about its safety are no longer valid, as it was destroyed and is now reduced to a mod in a video game.

For those interested in checking it out, the Oceangate Titan Submersible mod is free for all PC players and is compatible with Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode. To use the mod in-game, players must first extract the DLC list file from the game using OpenIV, edit the file to include the submersible mod and spawn it with a trainer. Once all these requirements have been met, players can board the submersible (which looks like a replica of the OceanGate Titan) and explore the secrets hidden in the depths of the game’s waterbodies or travel from one location to another. However, because it is only a reskin of the hit game’s existing subs, only one player can occupy the submersible at a time.

What are your thoughts on the OceanGate Titan mod for GTA 5?

