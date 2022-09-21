On the 20th of September, Nvidia announced three new graphics cards that were based on its next-generation graphics architecture: the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080, which has two variants.

Features of the new Graphics Cards

At the heart of all three devices (the RTX 4090, RTX 4080 (16GB Model) and RTX 4080 (12GB Model)) is Nvidia‘s new GPU, which has features such as the RT cores from the 3rd generation, the Tensor Cores from the 4th generation, and support for DLSS 3 and AV1 Encoder, both of which are new features. All of these have been based on the tech company’s new TSMC 4nm Ada Lovelace architecture.

The DLSS 3 is exclusive to the 40-series graphics cards and the newest version uses an Optical Flow Accelerator (a system that analyses two consecutive in-game images to calculate motion vector data for elements and objects that aren’t modelled by traditional game engine motion vectors, but still appear in frame) and data from repeated frames to create a new frame on the actual GPU rather than in the game, so that frame rates are improved up to 4x.

This is a method that bypasses the CPU bottlenecks that usually affect the traditional upsampling and image reconstruction methods as frame rates increase.

The Nvidia RTX 4090 Graphics Card

This new device comes with 24GB of GDDR6X memory, a 384-bit memory interface and 16384 CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture) cores with boost clocks that are able to reach 2.52GHz. It also runs on a single 16-pin PCIe Gen 5 or 3x 8-pin PCIe cables and has a power rating of 450W.

Nvidia claims that the device is 2-4 times faster than the RTX 3090.

It has been priced at $1599 and is said to be available from October 12.

The Nvidia RTX 4080 (16GB Model) Graphics Card

This new unit comes with 16GB of GDDR6X memory with a 256-bit interface and features 9728 CUDA cores with 2.51GHz boost clocks. The power rating is 320 W and Nvidia claims it is 2-4 times faster than the RTX 3080 Ti.

It has been priced at $1199 and should be available in Nov.

The Nvidia RTX 4080 (12GB Model) Graphics Card

This new unit comes with 12GB of GDDR6X memory with a 192-bit interface and features 7680 CUDA cores with 2.61GHz boost clocks and a power rating of 285W.

It has been priced at $899 and, like the 16GB model, should be available in Nov.

How these units are improvements to previous versions

When comparing the 40-series shader-TFLOPS (a measurement of computing speed that is used to determine how fast a system is processing information) to earlier generations there is a very clear improvement.

Where the RTX 3090 Ti was capable of reaching 78-TFLOPS, the Nvidia RTX 4090 surpassed it significantly by reaching 191-TFLOPS. Shader performance of in-game frame rates is claimed to improve by 25% thanks to the new Shader Execution Reordering.

The new cards (both the Nvidia RTX 4090 and RTX 4080) the will also feature 2 8th generation Nvidia Encoders, which can both decode and encode AV1 (that Nvidia is able to bring to their clients due to a partnership with OBS Studio).

The company has also adjusted ShadowPlay capture resolution to up to 8K at 60fps in HDR.

