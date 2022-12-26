Consent is essential to acting, as both parties need to be comfortable with each other. And consent builds trust, which creates good on-screen chemistry. However, this was not a concern for Millie Bobby Brown when she recently revealed that she surprised Louis Partridge by kissing him on the set of Enola Holmes 2 in an unscripted kiss. And while the young actress may believe this was a cute story and an intelligent choice, fans think otherwise.

On TikTok, while speaking about the filming of Enola Holmes 2, Millie Bobby Brown revealed not one but two shocking truths involving her co-star, Louis Partridge. Gaining fame in her most well-known role as Eleven on Stranger Things, it is no secret that Millie is now highly successful. She saw roles in popular films such as Godzilla (2014), Godzilla: King of Monsters (2019), Godzilla vs Kong (2021), Enola Holmes (2020) and Enola Holmes 2 (2022). And fame can quickly reach the head of many stars, especially one as young as herself. But specific actions and behaviours are…questionable, to say the least.

The Problem With Millie’s Retelling of Events

Netflix’s account on TikTok posted a video with Millie Bobby Brown detailing what happened on set. First, she speaks about how she spontaneously grabbed Louis Partridge and kissed him while filming a scene for Enola Holmes 2. She laughs as she tells the story and then gushes about how cute it is. She attributes the decision to her character stating that it was “really exciting” to see a girl make the first move.

And, to make matters worse, she openly admits that the sequence in which she punches Louis was not fake. Instead, she says that because he is a good friend, she actually was throwing ‘real’ punches. This was to the point that Louis requested she just fake punch him instead. So the star kissed him without his consent, and she was physically hurting him for her entertainment.

Reception To The Story Behind The Kiss

Some comments on the video agreed with Millie Bobby Brown that the kiss in Enola Holmes 2 was cute. However, the majority of viewers said that this was not okay. Jessica Steinrock, an intimacy coordinator on TikTok, responded that this was not as casual a thing as Millie was making it out to be and not the way to handle a moment like that. She said: “Little things like this can escalate over time, and frankly, she has more power in that situation than he does because she’s a really well-known star.” And this is a fair take as it raises the controversial topic of double standards between men and women.

Would this behaviour be acceptable if Millie and Louis’ roles were reversed? Would Louis receive the same amount of backlash Millie did, or would cancel culture come for him?

This has been seen more in the media recently, with Margot Robbie also planting an unsolicited kiss on Brad Pitt during the set of Babylon. Her reason for this is that the opportunity may never present itself to her again. And under no circumstance is it okay to do something to someone without their consent.

