With the recent release of the Steam Deck and the array of features it sports, including 4k graphics, it makes sense that previous fans of handheld console gaming would switch over. Unfortunately, this would also mean that other handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch and PSP handhelds are now up against significant competition in this industry. This is one of the reasons behind the decision to discontinue the production of the Nintendo Switch Pro. It is due to the lack of specs that could be included to better the console. But what will the company do instead?

The Nintendo Switch, released in 2017, has since become outdated, especially if you compare the device to other products such as the Steam Deck and even cell phones designed specifically for mobile gaming. Because of this, fans are offered an underwhelming gaming experience. The updated OLED version was released in 2021, but a new device would have to be developed if Nintendo is interested in keeping up with the current technology.

Why Was The Nintendo Switch Pro Cancelled?

On a podcast called Digital Foundry, John Linneman spoke about the Nintendo Switch Pro and its cancellation. According to the video game enthusiast, he had spoken to multiple sources within the company and gathered that a mid-gen update would be planned for the Switch. After talking to some developers, it was concluded that the project was cancelled due to the demanding upgrades it would require. This means that fans were right in expecting the Nintendo Switch Pro device as there was an upgrade in production. Unfortunately, though, after much internal debate, the project was terminated.

What Direction Will Nintendo Decide To Go In Instead?

There was much speculation surrounding the Switch dock, and a DLSS-enabled model wherein fans and tech enthusiasts predicted newer versions. In addition, rumours have been floating around the internet for years wherein it was expected that these devices would offer better specs, including more computing power and higher graphics. But after the recent confirmation that the upgraded version of the Switch Pro was cancelled, it begs the question of what the company will do instead.

As expected, the company would like to keep up with the current handheld consoles. This means they would need to be inclusive with newer components. So naturally, the company’s smartest move is to release a new generation of Switch that is updated with the latest generation of computing power and graphics (amongst other things). This would mean a better user experience for gamers.

And on the podcast mentioned above, Linneman confirmed that a new console would be released within 2023 or 2024 with better specs. He predicted that the new Switch would sport the Nvidia T239 chip and include cool features such as ray tracing. But, of course, these bits of information are not just based on speculation but on the confirmation of an unnamed reliable leaker from Nintendo. And if this is true, the next two years will see an exciting journey for Nintendo fans, with the sequel to Legend of Zelda set to be released soon. And then the possibility of a Nintendo Switch 2 makes for a great start to the new year.

Are you excited about the Nintendo Switch 2 or are you sad that there won't be a Nintendo Switch Pro?