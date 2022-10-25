The first two games in the Mario Party series are coming to Nintendo Switch Online’s N64 library on the Expansion Pack.

Many people might not know this, but Nintendo has its subscription service, much like other console companies like Microsoft’s Xbox Live, and Sony’s PlayStation Plus. The subscription is incredibly affordable, at R629 for a whole year, but hasn’t been all that impressive as far as the perks go. Sure, you get access to some DLCs if you already owned the base game, and you also get access to some legacy games through apps like Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online, Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online, and Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online, which have some nice options for older games if players want to explore a little nostalgia, or just explore some of the older games if they never owned the older entertainment systems. Luckily, the lack of excitement is about to change.

New Perks for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

This is Nintendo’s most expensive version of its online service and has thus far been a little lacklustre. Luckily for members who are already subscribed, that is about to change. Nintendo has just announced that some more perks are coming our way with a limited-time offer that is very enticing. There will be some surprise additions to the benefits that we already get included in the service. These new perks are that the Gold Points earned when buying digital copies of “eligible games” will be doubled, meaning that there will be bigger discounts when buying from the Nintendo eShop.

Not only that but there will be a wider range of icons available for Nintendo profiles that are reminiscent of the Nintendo 64 era, such as the console’s controller itself, some Mario Kart-inspired icons, some from Star Fox, Kirby and many more memorable characters and games from that era.

And of course, because it is the + Expansion Pack, it looks like there will be even more DLCs available to subscribers for Nintendo games (and possibly more?)

Limited-Time Offer

The extra perks will be starting as soon as November 1st according to the announcement that first originated from the Nintendo Japan site. Luckily for users in other regions, this has been confirmed for the rest of the world as well. Although the words “limited-time offer” might be a little intimidating, don’t be too scared by it. It seems that this offer won’t end until after January 31st, and it’s starting to look like it will be replaced by a new system of perks upon its completion. I wouldn’t wait too long if this is a subscription you would be interested in, because the announcement did stipulate for existing subscription members. Just to be safe, get your subscription before the end of October to be sure to reap the extra rewards.

Nintendo Switch games can be seemingly unnecessarily expensive, so having a subscription service that gives you access to some games and expansions has come in handy. Now that there are even more perks becoming available, if you have been thinking about getting it, now is the time.

What are your thoughts on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription?