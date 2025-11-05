The Nintendo Switch 2 has sold an impressive 10.36 million units since its launch in June, proving once again that when it comes to handheld gaming, Nintendo is still king.

The company quietly updated its website with the milestone, and if you’re wondering what everyone’s playing on their shiny new consoles, it’s Mario Kart World. Nearly every Switch 2 owner has a copy. The game has sold 9.57 million copies since day one, giving it a ridiculous 92% adoption rate. That means only a few Switch 2 owners decided to skip out on some good old-fashioned banana-throwing chaos.

Even more impressive is that Mario Kart World is selling twice as fast as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe did on the original Switch during the same timeframe. For a franchise that’s been around since 1992, that’s a sign that Nintendo’s still managing to keep the fun fresh. Maybe it’s the new tracks, the online tournaments, or the fact that nothing ruins a friendship faster than a blue shell to the face.

Image Credit: Nintendo

The next best-selling title on the console is Donkey Kong Bananza, which has moved a solid 3.49 million copies since its August release. Clearly, Nintendo fans are eating well this year.

Sales-wise, the U.S. is leading the race with 35% of Switch 2 units sold, while Japan holds 22.6%. The rest of the world makes up the remaining share, with Japan’s still struggling with stock shortages. Gamers are lining up, and most stores there can’t keep the console on shelves for more than a few hours.

Dr. Serkan Toto, CEO of Kansan Games, thinks Nintendo’s still being a bit too cautious. “Nintendo has been overly conservative with regard to the Nintendo Switch 2,” he says, pointing out that the company’s forecast of 15 million units by March 2026 underestimates its true potential. Analysts expect that number to hit closer to 20 million by then.

But while the Switch 2 is stealing headlines, the original Switch refuses to retire quietly. It’s now sitting at 154.01 million units sold, tying with the Nintendo DS for the company’s all-time best-selling console. That’s a massive feat for a device that’s been on the market since 2017. Nintendo still expects to push another 2 million units this year, though beating Sony’s PS2 record of 160 million looks like a long shot.

Still, Nintendo’s got plenty more in store. Pokémon Legends: Z-A is already driving sales, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is shaping up to be another hit, and Kirby Air Riders and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond are both on the horizon.

